A routine share-auto ride in Chennai has turned into a viral social media story after a passenger discovered that the driver was not only offering unusual amenities but had also delivered multiple TEDx talks and spoken at leading global companies.

The experience was shared by an Instagram user through the page @the_dharani_theory, where she described an unexpected encounter with auto driver Annadurai during a journey in Chennai’s Sholinganallur area.

“The moment I entered the auto, I was practically amazed at what I saw,” she wrote.

According to the post, the auto was equipped with newspapers, magazines and study material, including copies of Frontline, Femina and Outlook, along with UPSC preparation resources. Passengers were also provided access to two iPads, complimentary chocolates, umbrellas, a mini cooler, a flask of coffee and free Wi-Fi connectivity.

The woman also noticed a sign inside the vehicle that stated: “Free for nurses, sanitary workers, teachers and doctors.”

Auto packed with amenities and a unique passenger experience

The post described the driver’s efforts to make journeys more comfortable and engaging for passengers.

She said the driver’s playlist featured a mix of music genres, ranging from international pop songs to devotional tracks.

“Anna speaks seven languages, laughs loudly and does cute little dances while taking his savaari,” she wrote.

What initially appeared to be an unusually well-equipped auto ride soon revealed a more surprising story about the man behind the wheel.

Passenger discovers driver is a TEDx speaker

According to the viral post, another passenger travelling in the auto recognised Annadurai and mentioned that she had invited him to her college as a chief guest two years earlier.

The conversation prompted the woman to learn more about the driver, who has gained recognition over the years for enhancing the passenger experience through innovative services.

“It took me a few minutes of conversation to figure out that anna was a seven-time TEDx speaker, giving lectures in companies like Google and Microsoft,” she wrote, adding that he had been recognised for turning a simple auto ride into a memorable experience.

The encounter ended on a personal note when the driver learned that the passenger worked as both a teacher and a doctor. According to the post, he declined to accept any fare from her in line with the policy displayed inside the vehicle.

Reflecting on the experience, she said the interaction left a lasting impression about dedication and pride in one’s profession.

“He made me realise one thing that day. While we all complain about our jobs, anna taught me how you can be successful in anything that you do if you love it enough, give your hundred percent even on your bad days and work as an honest man.”

Disclaimer: This story is based on a post shared by a social media user. The details, opinions, and statements quoted herein belong solely to the original poster and do not reflect the views of Financialexpress.com. We have not independently verified the claims.