St Patrick’s Day parades were held across Ireland on March 17, with thousands of people coming together to celebrate Irish culture, heritage and identity. In Dublin, large crowds gathered for the national parade, where this year’s theme, “Roots”, focused on the people, places and stories that connect the country.

The national parade featured 12 large floats, over 150 artists and around 3,000 participants. In Belfast, thousands lined the streets as well, with clear weather adding to the celebrations. Performers, dancers and musicians moved through the city centre other events such as the Spar Craic 10K run, a ceili near St Anne’s Cathedral and a concert at the MAC theatre also had huge crowds.

Social media backlash gains traction

Even as celebrations took place across cities, a strong backlash emerged on social media, with several users criticising what they saw as a shift away from traditional Irish identity.

One user wrote, “This is the most depressing St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland history. It’s just a bunch of foreigners and almost no native Irish. Disgusting.”

This is the most depressing St. Patrick's Day in Ireland history



It’s just a bunch of foreigners and almost no native Irish



Disgusting



pic.twitter.com/kywyToR9X0 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 17, 2026

Another said, “St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland. They show absolutely no regard for your culture, your heritage, your people, your land, your faith, or your traditions.”

The Athlone St Patrick's Day parade 2026.



Another parade in Ireland full of Indians. pic.twitter.com/jjOeWsc2aC — MichaeloKeeffe (@MickOKeeffe) March 18, 2026

Referring to a local parade, a user claimed, “The Athlone St Patrick’s Day parade 2026. Another parade in Ireland full of Indians.”

Some posts compared past and present celebrations. “2026: St. Patrick’s Day Ireland. 1980: St. Patrick’s Day Ireland. Once your culture is gone, it’s not coming back,” one user wrote.

2026: St. Patrick’s Day Ireland

1980: St. Patrick’s Day Ireland



Once your culture is gone, it’s not coming back… pic.twitter.com/0CIRzO0dbl — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) March 17, 2026

Another added, “What has any of this got to do with Ireland or being Irish. The flag maybe? St Patrick’s Day has become nothing more than a multicultural day. The Irish can’t even have one day in Ireland to celebrate their own culture. It’s disgusting what has happened to our country.”

Indian community sees rapid growth

The criticism comes at a time when Ireland’s Indian community has grown immensely. According to MEA’s 2025 data, the Indian population ranges from about 61,000 to over 100,000 people in Ireland. Indian students form a large part of this growth, with more than 13,000 enrolled in the 2024 to 2025 academic year. Indians also received the highest number of work permits in 2024, especially in healthcare and information technology sectors. Many are based in Dublin.