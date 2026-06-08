An unexpectedly strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck the southern Philippines at 7:37 am local time on Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Although details on the full extent of the damage are still awaited amid the chaos triggered by the natural disaster, several videos and images showing structural damage on the streets of the Philippines have since emerged on social media.

As the quake struck off the coast of General Santos City, located on Mindanao, the Philippines’ main southern island, the Philippine Red Cross said it was on the “highest alert” and had deployed personnel to the ground. In a social post, the group further shared an update, saying that its members are “assessing structural damage” and coordinating evacuation and relief operations.

As far as SNS visuals coming from the Philippines are concerned, a fast food restaurant, a high school, and some other buildings suffered a devastating impact. Videos showed massive cracks appearing in infrastructure that ultimately crumbled to the ground, intensifying panic in the southern Philippines in broad daylight.

Philippine earthquake videos show buildings collapsing

Multiple videos coming from the Philippines especially highlighted a building collapse at the same location. CNN has since geolocated the video, confirming severe damage to the Jollibee restaurant in General Santos City, South Cotabato, Philippines.

BBC further reported that at least two Jollibee restaurants, a beloved fast-food chain, collapsed during the quake.

Another video captures the Jollibee building collapse in General Santos, Philippines following powerful earthquake. No word on casualties. https://t.co/LJEVl0qTjC pic.twitter.com/DgixNijwoY — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 8, 2026

Eyewitnesses present at the scene shared the shocking video online, which has since been amplified on X. The now-viral visuals of the restaurant collapse caught the building suddenly caving in during the powerful quake. Numerous electrical lines also appear to have been impacted simultaneously as the falling structure pulls them down.

Another video sheds light on the catastrophic impact of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, showing damage at Matanao National High School in Davao del Sur. The incident prompted immediate evacuation, as students were moved to safe grounds.

🇵🇭 – Developing: A powerful earthquake struck off Mindanao in the southern Philippines on June 8 (local time).



Early magnitude estimates are being revised and currently sit around 8.2, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences and the U.S. tsunami warning system —… pic.twitter.com/723K9SRwnQ — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) June 8, 2026

A third clip shared by a social media user pointed the camera at a mall’s exterior wall being destroyed by the earthquake on Monday morning. According to the video seen on Instagram, a section of the mall is engulfed in smoke due to falling debris. The uploader also claimed that clearance from building officials was still awaited, as many refrained from entering the building and retrieving their vehicles stuck inside. Several people were also given first aid treatment.

In the wake of the tragic events that unfolded in the southern Philippines, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines even suspended operations for safety assessments. Meanwhile, operations at other airports in Mindanao remain normal, according to the Transport Department.

NIYANIG SA FLAG RAISING CEREMONY



Nabulabog ang unang araw ng klase ng mga estudyante ng Mahayahay Elementary School sa Malita, Davao Occidental matapos maramdaman ang 7.8-magnitude na #lindol. #LindolPH #EarthquakePH



(📹: Courtesy of DepEd Mahayahay Elementary School/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/tRRgHICoip — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 8, 2026

Manila’s DZRH radio station reported that staffers has to dash to the ground floor as the small commercial building where its provincial branch was located partly collapsed. The Monday morning earthquake struck before office hours. Currently, it remains unclear if people were trapped in the rubble of the office building.

In the aftermath of the initial destructive tremors, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded at least 16 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 1.3 and 6.7.

Broadcasting from the Philippine city of General Santos about 15 km (9.3 miles) from the epicentre, DZBB radio reported instances of falling furniture, damage to televisions and other appliances amid aftershocks.

More wild footage from today’s massive earthquake in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/Cdylad2d7W — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2026

Officials speak out

Consequently, local disaster chief Rene Punzalan said power and telecommunications were down and school classes were suspended in the Philippines’ Sarangani province near ⁠the epicentre.

Arlene ⁠Hollero, disaster chief of Maasim town in the Philippines’ Sarangani province, also told Reuters that a bridge was left with some cracks and shrine with a huge cross collapsed during the tremors.

Several countries, including the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan, issued tsunami warnings as well. The Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged people to go to higher ground in areas vulnerable to a tsunami.

Officials have yet to confirm casualties. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that authorities are verifying at least five reported deaths. A police official told AFP that at least one person has died and four are injured.