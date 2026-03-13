A man is seen filling petrol into a large plastic water container at a fuel station in Tamil Nadu in a video widely shared on social media, triggering debate about safety and legality. The clip surfaced at a time when rumours about possible fuel shortages linked to tensions in West Asia have been circulating online.

In a briefing earlier today, the govt assured there is no shortage of fuel and told the people not to panic.

The footage was first uploaded on a YouTube channel focused on the city of Villupuram before spreading across multiple social media platforms. In the video, a man seated on a motorcycle is seen holding a large plastic water jar while a petrol pump attendant pours fuel into it.

Viral Video Sparks Questions Over Fuel Hoarding

The video also shows another person approaching the pump employee with a smaller two-litre plastic bottle for refuelling. Several people can be seen gathered around the petrol station, adding to concerns about panic buying and stockpiling fuel.

As the clip gained traction online, many social media users began questioning whether storing fuel in such containers is permitted under safety rules. The practice also raised concerns about fire hazards and improper handling of petrol.

Netizens Raise Safety Concerns

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “The government can easily identify the pump and the guy hoarding the fuel. All of them should be booked. Let’s see if that actually happens.”

Another commented, “These idiots don’t know if there is even a single drop of water left in this bottle, the ethanol blended petrol will convert to water.”

A third user said, “India is not for beginners” jokes aside, posts like this also highlight a serious point.

When people start finding unsafe or makeshift ways to deal with fuel shortages or crises, it usually shows gaps in proper systems and regulations.

As taxpayers, citizens expect reliable infrastructure and safe solutions, not situations where people have to improvise in risky ways.”

Another user warned about the dangers of improper fuel storage, writing, “Static electricity,mechanical sparks can ignite fuel vapors.Refueling equipment or pouring fuel from 1 container to another, any small static discharge could ignite the vapour cloud. It is especially true when using older/inexpensive plastic cans that lack basic safety protections”.

