A high-paying job in India is often seen as a marker of financial success, but for one 34-year-old IIT graduate working as a software architect, the reality proved more complex. Despite drawing a cost-to-company (CTC) of ₹1.5 crore, he found that his take-home income and quality of life did not match expectations.

After accounting for taxes, his annual in-hand income reportedly dropped to around ₹90 lakh. Even with this substantial amount, he said rising expenses significantly reduced his ability to save. Costs related to private schooling, healthcare, and daily living, coupled with infrastructure challenges, added to the pressure.

High salary, limited savings

According to his account, the gap between gross income and actual savings became increasingly frustrating. While the salary figure appeared impressive on paper, a large portion went towards taxes and essential expenses. Over time, this led him to reassess whether staying in India made financial sense despite his high earnings.

The situation prompted deeper reflection when he received an unexpected opportunity through LinkedIn. A recruiter approached him with a similar role based in Dubai, offering a package of ₹1.4 crore—slightly lower than his existing CTC in India.

Dubai offer changes perspective

What initially seemed like a marginally lower offer turned out to be more appealing after a detailed comparison. He evaluated tax liabilities, cost of living, and overall lifestyle benefits, and realised that the amount he paid in taxes in India could potentially cover a significant portion of his expenses abroad.

Lower taxation and better infrastructure played a key role in influencing his decision. He now plans to work in Dubai for the next decade, with a clear focus on saving and investing before eventually returning to India.

His experience has triggered conversations online about whether high taxes and increasing living costs are encouraging skilled professionals to seek opportunities overseas.

One user said, “This is why many professionals consider moving abroad. High income, but high taxes and expenses can feel like a trap.”

Another said, “I will catch the first flight out once I am eligible.”

Third said, “In India, many individuals and businesses prioritise profit over integrity, often delivering poor services in exchange for hard-earned money. This is not only a failure of governance but also a breakdown of trust within society itself.”

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