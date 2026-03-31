For Maranda Bowers and her husband John, life in a rented three-bedroom home in Pensacola, Florida but in 2023, a workplace accident left John with a crushed right hand, forcing him out of work and cutting the household down to a single, uncertainty over their own income.

With rent at $2,300 a month, not including utilities, the numbers stopped adding up. Maranda, who runs a cleaning business, found herself carrying the financial weight alone.

A hotel room instead of a house

By November 2023, the couple had moved into a long-term hotel after a brief stay with family. The choice was made because of lower upfront costs, fewer bills to juggle, and a clearer sense of what they owed each week.

They now pay $307 weekly for a one-bedroom unit, booked in six-month stretches. The price includes utilities, internet, parking and other services removing the unpredictability that often comes with monthly living expenses.

“The biggest positive about hotel life is you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on rent,” Maranda told The New York Post. More importantly, she added, the shift made budgeting feel less overwhelming. “Getting $307 a week together is a lot easier than coming up with rent and utility bills every month.”

Making a small space work

This also meant giving up space, but not necessarily comfort. Their room comes with a kitchenette, allowing them to cook regularly and avoid the extra expense of eating out.

“We have a kitchenette with a two-stove burner, and a full-size fridge so we can cook our own meals,” she said to The New York Post.

To make the room feel less like a stopgap and more like a home, Maranda has rearranged the layout using partitions, carving out separate areas for sleeping and living. Housekeeping and linen services are available, but optional another small flexibility that helps them manage costs and routines.

Rethinking what ‘home’ means

With their children grown and no longer living at home, the couple say they no longer feel tied to the idea of a large house.

“We want to live simply, go on vacations and live our life rather than put all our money into a huge home,” Maranda said.

There is no attempt to romanticise the arrangement that is it is modest, and at times restrictive but for them, the trade-off is clear. “It isn’t luxurious, but it is worth what we save.”

The financial difference has been significant. By their estimate, the switch has helped them save roughly $1,000 a month. Even as John now receives some financial support, the couple say their income still lacks consistency. Over time, those savings are being directed towards a more permanent goal that is buying land and building a smaller home of their own. “We want to live simply… and this will help us move closer to owning a home,” Maranda said.