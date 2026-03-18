The US Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday put out a message asking undocumented migrants to leave the United States on their own, offering money and free travel as part of a “self-deportation” plan.

Presented as a voluntary option, the scheme promises a cash incentive along with flight assistance, but the way it was promoted has drawn attention.

“Fly home for free” with cash in hand

In a recent social media post, the department used an image of the Taj Mahal to promote the plan. The post suggested that migrants could “fly to India for free” and receive up to $2,600 if they chose to leave the US voluntarily.

“You can go home with a fresh start! Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: http://DHS.GOV/CBPHOME,” the post read.

The offer includes a free flight ticket to a migrant’s home country along with financial support of up to $2,600. The Taj Mahal image appeared to specifically nudge Indian migrants, asking them to return “for free.”

The same message also included references to countries like China and Colombia, which have large immigrant populations in the US. The tone of the campaign made it sound like leaving on one’s own terms could be easier than being forcibly deported.

You can go home with a fresh start!



Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/ZdSBlrJryO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2026

What the plan actually offers

Under this programme, people without legal status in the US can inform authorities that they are willing to leave. In return, they may get help with booking their travel and receive a financial incentive. Officials say the idea behind this is to reduce the cost of enforcement and ease the burden on detention centres. It also allows migrants to avoid the legal complications that often come with forced deportation.

To make the process smoother, migrants are being asked to use the CBP One app. Through the app, they can share their details, register their intent to leave, and get information about travel support and the cash benefit.

Authorities say they will also track departures. Migrants will need to upload proof and information to confirm that they have actually left the country.

DHS post faces backlash

The campaign hasn’t gone down well with everyone. Many people on social media were quick to question the use of the Taj Mahal in this context. For them, using one of the world’s most iconic landmarks to promote something as serious as deportation felt insensitive. There are also concerns that the message may be unfairly aimed at certain communities. Critics say it risks oversimplifying a very complicated issue and could come across as targeting specific groups.

After all, this programme is not new. It is part of a wider immigration push under US President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January 2025. The DHS had set up “Project Homecoming” in May last year, just a few months after Trump took charge again.

Back then, a DHS press release had said, “The American people are generously offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now.”

To fund this, about $250 million, originally meant for refugee resettlement, was redirected to cover flights and what they call “exit bonuses,” according to reports.

The scheme is just one piece of a much larger $200 million campaign called “Stay Out and Leave Now.”

In August 2025, outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem spoke about the impact of these policies. She claimed that in her first 200 days, the US had seen a drop of around 1.6 million undocumented migrants.

“This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans. Thank you, President Trump!” she said.

During the same period, the department also launched what it described as an “international, multimillion-dollar ad campaign,” warning migrants to leave immediately.