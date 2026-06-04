A 28-year-old man from rural China has become an internet sensation after strikingly impersonating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, attracting more than 54,000 followers in just two weeks, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Yang Yang, who lives in a village in northeastern China’s Liaoning province, has gone viral on social media through a series of videos mimicking the AI industry icon. Posting under the account name @huangyinxun – a pronunciation of Huang’s Chinese name in a northeastern Chinese dialect – Yang has uploaded more than 20 clips recreating the tech billionaire’s signature look and mannerisms.

To pull off the resemblance, Yang turns his hair grey using wheat flour and hair gel. He also sports a leather jacket and glasses similar to Huang’s style. According to China News Weekly, he spent just 100 yuan (around US$15) on the jacket and 10 yuan on the spectacles.

Recreating Jensen Huang’s viral moments

Several videos feature Yang holding oversized graphics card models, a nod to Nvidia’s products. In others, he recreates scenes that recently made Huang a social media talking point in China, including eating noodles from a large bowl and drinking beverages from Chinese tea chain Mixue Ice Cream & Tea.

Huang had recently gone viral after being filmed eating Beijing-style fried sauce noodles and drinking Mixue beverages on the streets of Beijing while visiting China as part of a delegation led by US President Donald Trump. The impersonation clips have attracted massive attention online. Several of Yang’s videos have crossed millions of views. His livestreams have drawn up to 20,000 concurrent viewers, the report mentioned.

Yang’s rise to internet fame comes from humble beginnings. Born into a rural family, he began working as a migrant labourer at 16 and took on jobs including dishwashing and noodle cooking at restaurants. Five years ago, he returned home to care for his elderly parents, as per the local media reports.

Before being known as “China’s Jensen Huang,” Yang was already a local influencer known for posting content about rural life. His primary social media account has around 300,000 followers, although he said earnings from the platform were inconsistent, South China Morning Post reported.