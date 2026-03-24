Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) launched India’s first LPG ATM in Gurugram on Monday. The machine will be open 24×7 and can give LPG cylinders to customers in just two to three minutes.

Quick service and full capacity – How does the new LPG ATM work

People in Gurugram who need an LPG cylinder can go to the ATM and log in using their registered mobile number. They have to verify it with an OTP, scan the barcode or QR code on their cylinder, and then pay using UPI or a debit card. After confirming the details, the machine gives a filled cylinder and takes back the empty one.

This LPG ATM has been set up at Central Park Flower Valley society in Sector 33, Sohna, Gurugram. One key feature is that it uses composite cylinders instead of the usual heavy iron ones, according to a report by news agency PTI.

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These cylinders are about half the weight of iron cylinders and are made of fibre. The service has been started as a pilot project and is currently available only to BPCL customers in Gurugram.

Right now, 10 kg cylinders are being provided, and the entire process takes just two to three minutes. The machine can store around 10 cylinders at a time. It also has a smart sensor system that alerts the nearest gas agency when the stock is low, so it can be refilled on time, the report mentioned.

The cylinders are available round the clock.

Amit Khatana, Facility Deputy Manager of the society, told PTI that this system is very helpful for residents because they can now get cylinders even at night or on holidays without waiting for delivery. “This machine is very convenient. Previously, you had to wait for delivery, but now you can go and get the job done in just two minutes. If this pilot project is successful, it could be expanded to other cities and residential colonies,” Khatana said.

Netizens compare LPG ATMs to Water ATMs ‘ which are either dry or non-functional now’

Complimenting the development, an X user wrote, “Automated distribution is how you build resilience into energy supply chains. No human bottlenecks, 24/7 access, transparent weighing. Smart infrastructure solving real problems.”

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However, some users on X did not react very positively to the news. A user said, “@BPCLimited how would you ensure that the weight of the dispensed cylinder is the same as printed with no stolen gas. Do you plan to place a DIY weighing scale for customers to verify it as well.”

Another user by the name, Sophia@QuantWizard27, called the LPG ATMs a “Band-aid on a supply issue”. Sameer singh@ssingh0287 compared the LPG AMs to the Water ATMs and said, “Like water atms which are either dry or non functional now.”