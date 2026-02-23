Viral streamer Megan Yeh, better known as Wahoopunch (or different iterations of the same username) on social media for her gaming content, admitted to having competed with 2026 Winter Olympics champion Alysa Liu in the past. The major confession, however, came at her own expense, as she disclosed her family’s hilarious reaction to the American figure skater’s historic Olympic gold medal moment this past week.

Beaming with pride for the milestone achieved by her “GOAT,” Wahoopunch shared her personal history with Alysa on Saturday morning (IST). The post especially drew attention on X, considering Liu has become a viral sensation globally in her own right.

Photos of an Olympic gold medal draped around the neck of the 20-year-old from West Oakland, as she wore a colour-coordinated, glimmering dress, took over the Internet this week. Liu, who has a single Chinese father, left the figure skating scene with an early retirement at age 16, only to return stronger four years later and become the first American woman to win gold in singles figure skating in over two decades.

Viral streamer quit after competing with Alysa Liu

Megan made the major confession through a post, revealing that she used to compete with Alysa Liu but eventually quit figure skating. “I used to compete with alysa liu and after she won gold i found my mom talkin sh*t about me in the family GC,” she tweeted alongside a screenshot of the family group chat.

As per the image, her mother said: “Thanks to Alysa.. Megan dropped figure skating after competing with her (crying emoji) she saved us lots of time and money (praying emoji).”

The screenshot showed four others reacting to the message in the family chat with laughing emoticons.

In a follow-up message, the Los Angeles-based streamer added, “Im so proud of my goat tho she deserves the world.”

alysa has always been a bundle of joy and positivity ever since we were little kids 🥹 i remember she told me not to be scared once after i was having a nervous breakdown. words cannot describe how proud i am of her and happy to see her talent recognized by the world — meg (@wahoooopunch) February 21, 2026

Yet another heartwarming comment describing the Team USA champion noted: “Alysa has always been a bundle of joy and positivity ever since we were little kids. I remember she told me not to be scared once after I was having a nervous breakdown. Words cannot describe how proud I am of her and happy to see her talent recognised by the world.”

Others in the comments section couldn’t help but react to the “insane lore,” which prompted the student-streamer to divulge that her father also went to the Olympics in 2022. “So i guess everyone got to go to the Olympics but me.”

Some others also pointed out that it was such a “classic Asian” response for her mother to bring up the picture of the family saving a fortune after she quit the sport.

While some joked about how her family was basically “rubbing salt” on her wound, Megan replied, “It’s okay I truly had no talent as a figure skater.”

According to content creator Wahoopunch’s Twitch channel, she used to be a full-time student at the University of South Carolina School of Cinematic Arts, where she pursued media arts and game design.

In addition to her viral status on social media, Megan Yeh also serves as a creative marketer for the esports organisation FlyQuest.

Wahoopunch Instagram Story after Alysa Liu’s Olympic win.

Did Megan Yeh and Alysa Liu compete together?

While the text chain screenshot has not been independently verified by the FinancialExpress.com, the RinkResults website does indicate that a ‘Megan Yeh’ competed in the Central Pacific Regional Championships (2014-16): thrice in the juvenile category and once in the intermediate one.

In at least one of those Central Pacific Regionals in 2015, Liu came in seventh place, according to UsFigureSkating.org. The years-old online leaderboard also shows Megan Yeh ending in 12th place at the same competitive event.