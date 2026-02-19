Traffic congestion was reported across parts of central Delhi as special traffic arrangements linked to the AI Impact Summit 2026 came into effect. Commuters and attendees are taking to X (formerly Twitter) to describe long delays, confusing movement on key corridors, and disruptions around the summit venue.

An IANS post stated traffic snarls at ITO slowed down vehicles, leading to delays for commuters. ANI also shared visuals showing congestion at several places as special arrangements came into effect for the summit, with visuals cited from Rajaji Marg.

Netizens claim 2–3 hour gridlock

However, the sharpest account of disruption came from social media reactions. One post described the situation as “complete traffic chaos in Lutyens Delhi,” alleging people were “stuck for 2-3 hours” and that “panic attacks being reported.” The post questioned the approach on the ground, asking, “Where is Delhi Police traffic management? What about ambulances? This is mismanagement, not security.”

Another post echoed similar issues, stating, “2-3 hours in gridlock in Lutyens’ Delhi. Panic medical emergencies , no movement.” It also mocked the irony of the occasion. “For an AI Summit, was traffic planning missing?” and also raised the emergency worry, “What about ambulances stuck in this mess?”

#WATCH | Delhi: Traffic congestion seen at several places as special traffic arrangements came into effect for the AI Impact Summit 2026 (Visuals from Rajaji Marg) pic.twitter.com/XKQtfF31Rr — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2026

‘Delegates…cluelessly walking on roads’

Beyond commuters, some reactions focused on delegates and pedestrians struggling with last-mile access. One post alleged, “Delegates in AI summit are cluelessly walking on roads. They can’t find cars, cabs.” It also added that many were new to Delhi and asked, “There is no one to guide them?” terming the situation an “embarrassment” for a high-profile global event.

A separate attendee highlighted the disruption around public transport access, “No auto, no cab either, because of heavy traffic jam. Had to walk 2-3 km on Delhi streets just to reach another metro station.” The post ended with a line, “Came for disruption, got disrupted.”

2–3 hours in gridlock in Lutyens’ Delhi. Panic, medical emergencies, no movement. For an AI Summit, was traffic planning missing? Where are the special cell experts now? What about ambulances stuck in this mess? pic.twitter.com/2BHdeqQNzH — Sumit Kumar Singh (@invincibleidea) February 18, 2026

‘Utter chaos…”National event hai” ‘

Some posts linked the congestion to VVIP movement and road closures. One social media user commented, “Traffic jams as Delhi roads close due to VVIP movement for #AI summit. Utter chaos.” It also alleged that when the commuter complained, a traffic staffer laughed and responded. “National event hai.”

Other reactions took a swipe at the event’s central theme. One post suggested that at the next summit, leaders should also brainstorm “how AI could reduce congestion in #Delhi,” adding, “Why must roads be shut at the expense of ordinary citizens?”

Another post was sharper, saying: “AI Summit doesn’t have enough intelligence bandwidth to prevent massive gridlock around Bharatmandapam and India Gate…Total collapse of traffic management in Delhi. AI a big let down.”

A longer reaction framed the day chaos as part of a pattern during VIP-related events. “Roads get blocked, traffic gets diverted…common attendees suffer the most.” While it noted, “Safety is important; nobody denies that,” it asked why it “always means inconvenience only for the common man.” He further called for planning that respects citizens’ time and dignity.”

Meanwhile, authorities have issued advisories warning the commuters about special arrangements.