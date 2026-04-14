A DoorDash driver completed her first-ever White House delivery on Monday (US time). The ‘Executive Mansion’ marked the monumental moment by sharing the heartwarming interaction between the driver, Sharon Simmons, and US President Donald Trump, who came out in person to receive his McDonald’s order.

While dropping off the president’s meal, Simmons, who started dashing in 2022 to earn income, thanked him directly, sharing how his “no tax on tips” policy had rescued her at a critical time for her family. As per Simmons’ personal account, the provision enacted by Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” signed into law in July 2025, aided her in saving more than $11,000 in DoorDash tips ahead of Tax Day (April 15).

Having worn a red T-shirt that read “DoorDash Grandma” for her most high-profile drop-off to date, Simmons has earned viral status on social media. She has completed more than 14,000 deliveries, according to a DoorDash statement.

‘DoorDash Grandma’ and Trump’s White House interaction recorded on camera

“President Trump just received a McDonald’s delivery order from a DoorDash driver outside the Oval Office!” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, alongside a recorded video of Simmons bringing the POTUS’ McDonald’s order through the White House Rose Garden.

“Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the $11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family.”

DOORDASH HITS THE OVAL OFFICE. 🍟



$11,000 refund DELIVERED — all thanks to No Tax on Tips!



Millions of drivers across America are leveling up this tax season. 💸 pic.twitter.com/nobBT1kBJU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 13, 2026

At one point, a reporter asked Trump whether the White House was accustomed to tipping delivery workers. After a brief pause, the POTUS handed a $100 bill as a tip to Simmons. Turning to the reporter, Trump quipped, “Look at this! This doesn’t look staged, does it?”

The photo-op was most likely staged, as walking the White House grounds and gaining access to the Oval Office requires prior permission and passing through security. Even beyond that, standing next to the president would have definitely triggered an intense round of vetting involving additional screenings and background checks.

Nonetheless, the moment offered the grandmother of ten kids a platform to not only represent the DoorDash community in the US but also share her life account of how tip savings helped her family when she needed it most.

But that’s not to say that the seemingly staged encounter between Trump and Simmons didn’t take an awkward turn. Some may even say the “publicity stunt” meant to boost Trump’s tax policy may have gone wrong, as the president asked her if she had voted for him. Simmons could only muster the sheepish reply: “Uh, maybe.”

The POTUS also attempted to bring up the heated debate over whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in female sports. However, Simmons shut down the possibility of stirring any controversy and answered, “I really don’t have an opinion on that. I’m here about no tax on tips.”

President Trump just received a McDonald’s delivery order from a DoorDash driver outside the Oval Office!



Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the $11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family.



💰 🚗 🍔 🍟 pic.twitter.com/5JkpJo839k — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2026

DoorDasher Sharon Simmons shares how Trump’s tax policy helped her

Thanking the president in front of news cameras and reporters, Simmons confirmed that the MAGA leader’s No Tax on Tips break had helped her family out “immensely” and that she “appreciates” it.

“The reason for this is the fact that I heard you picked up an extra $11,000 that you didn’t think you’d get because the tax bill was so big,” Trump said to Simmons as she delivered his order. “The refund was the biggest you’ve ever had. Is that a correct statement?” As she agreed, Trump added, “We should call it the Great Big Beautiful tax cut bill because it’s a tremendous amount of money and that’s overtime.”

Simmons, a grandmother of 10 from Arkansas, then shared her emotional story, saying that she could have never expected such a thing in “a million years.”

The DoorDasher divulged that the temporary deduction helped her when her husband was diagnosed with cancer in 2025. “In the process of the treatment, even with insurance and stuff like that, I mean, let’s face it, we’ve run through our savings,” she said. “The tax on tips, that frees up a lot of money for my family, and it gives it to us to be able to do other things like enjoy a bunch of grand babies.”

“It was an incredible honor to represent Dashers from all over the country at the White House today. Thanks to DoorDash, I have been able to provide for my family while keeping the schedule that works best for me, something I never thought would be possible. Now, No Tax on Tips has taken things to the next level, letting me keep more of the tips I earn and deserve,” Sharon said, as highlighted in a DoorDash news release. “Today is a celebration of the advocacy of thousands of Dashers from around the country who fought to ensure we were included in this policy.”

Subsequently, the technology and logistics company that started with door-to-door delivery also released a statement, saying, “The special delivery to the Oval Office highlights how No Tax on Tips is helping millions of workers keep more of what they earn, including hundreds of millions of dollars for Dashers.”

What is the No Tax on Tips policy?

The tax legislation signed into law in July 2025 enacted several changes, including the “No Tax on Tips” provision. It allows for $25,000 earned as tips to be free from federal income tax if certain criteria are met.

The deduction comes into play if “qualified tips” are the focus of the conversation. These refer to “voluntary cash or charged tips received from customers, including shared tips,” according to the IRS. Effective for 2025 through 2028, taxpayer eligibility phases out for individual filers who earn more than $150,000 a year and married couples making above $300,000 per year.

According to the final regulation the IRS released this month, over 70 occupations have been qualified to receive tips that may qualify for the deduction. These occupations fall into one of the eight categories mentioned below, as per the agency.

Beverage and food service Entertainment and events Hospitality and guest services Home Services Personal Services Personal appearance and wellness Recreation and instruction Transportation and delivery

Most importantly, qualifying tips must be paid in cash or a cash-equivalent medium, such as credit or debit card payments. Employees must get tips directly from customers or through a tip-sharing pool. Additionally, the tips should be voluntary.