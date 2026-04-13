The Indian Premier League 2026 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 13 in Match No 12.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this match after a disappointing loss against Punjab Kings. It was a high-scoring game where SRH put up a big total of 219/6. Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant innings scoring 74 runs.

But their bowlers couldn’t defend the score as Punjab Kings chased it down easily with 223/4 in just 18.5 overs winning the match by six wickets.

On the other side, RR are full of confidence after a strong win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match.

Chasing a target of 202, Rajasthan Royals batted calmly and showed great teamwork to win the match by six wickets.

A key partnership between their young players Yashasvi Jaiswal helped them stay unbeaten and continue their impressive start to the season.

How To Watch SRH vs RR on TV?

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. You can also choose your preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

To watch the full match, you will need a subscription. However some plans from Reliance Jio and Airtel may give you free access.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

English: Star Sports 1 / HD

Hindi: Star Sports / HD

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

How to watch SRH vs RR for free in India?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have some affordable data plans starting under ₹100 that include access to JioHotstar. For example, Jio’s ₹79 or ₹100 plans and Airtel’s ₹100 or ₹195 data packs can give you free IPL streaming for up to 30 days.

Also, if you are using Vodafone Idea (Vi), you can check the Vi Movies & TV app or recharge plans like ₹175 which may also offer free streaming benefits.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring SRH vs RR in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.