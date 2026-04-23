The high-octane “El Clásico” between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been overshadowed by a sharp critique from within the cricketing fraternity. Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for scheduling the marquee clash on the same day as the Tamil Nadu state elections.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the veteran commentator argued that the democratic process should have taken precedence over the IPL calendar to allow players from the state to exercise their right to vote.

“Elections Over IPL”

Sivaramakrishnan expressed his disbelief at the scheduling, emphasizing that while the IPL is an annual occurrence, elections determine the future of the country for half a decade.

“BCCI should not have had a game today. They should have allowed all the Tamil Nadu based players to vote. IPL comes every year. Elections which comes once in 5 years to determine the future of the state and country should be given more importance.” — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

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The former spinner didn’t stop there. He also took a jab at the current composition of the Chennai Super Kings squad, which has famously featured fewer local Tamil Nadu players in recent seasons compared to its early years.

The TN Connection: Sivaramakrishnan questioned the logic behind the scheduling, tweeting: “Or did they think no Tamil Nadu players in CSK, we will have an off day for other teams in which TN players are playing, to go to Chennai to vote, I am confused.”

Player Logistics vs. Democracy

The clash at the Wankhede Stadium involves several players and support staff with ties to Tamil Nadu. With the state going to the polls today, April 23, 2026, the scheduling has effectively made it impossible for those currently in Mumbai to travel home and cast their ballots.

BCCI should not have had a game today. They should have allowed all the Tamil Nadu based players to vote. IPL comes every year. Elections which comes once in 5 years to determine the future of the state and country should be given more importance — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 23, 2026

While the BCCI has historically moved the IPL out of India or adjusted schedules during General Elections (as seen in 2009, 2014, and 2019), Sivaramakrishnan’s comments highlight a growing demand for the board to respect state-level electoral windows as well.

Match Context: A Battle for Survival

Despite the off-field controversy, the stakes on the pitch remain sky-high. Both CSK and MI enter Match 33 with just two wins from six games, currently languishing at 7th and 8th on the points table respectively.

Team Played Wins Losses Points Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 4 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 4

A Busy Day for BCCI Critics

Sivaramakrishnan’s criticism adds to a tough 24 hours for the BCCI. Earlier today, former IPL boss Lalit Modi also took to social media to lambast the board, accusing them of “killing players” with a “hectic” schedule that offers no breathing room between the IPL final and international assignments.