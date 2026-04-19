As the Indian Premier League 2026 reaches its 28th match, all eyes are on the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. On April 19, winless Kolkata Knight Riders will face the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in a desperate attempt to stay relevant in the tournament.

Both teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is searching for their first win of the season after five straight losses. They will rely on the young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been their lone bright spot, to anchor the innings. Rajasthan Royals, captained by Riyan Parag, look to reclaim the top spot. With Yashasvi Jaiswal returning to the ground where he holds the record for the fastest IPL fifty, RR’s plan is to exploit the afternoon heat and put up a massive total. Their bowling, led by Jofra Archer, aims to dismantle KKR’s struggling top order early.

How To Watch KKR vs RR on TV?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster. Fans can choose their preferred language (Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada) from the settings.

Official TV Channels English: Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2 Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Regional Languages: Star Sports 1 Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 4K UHD: Star Sports 4K (available on Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV).



How to watch KKR vs RR for free in India?

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, you can use telecom offers:

Reliance Jio: Open the MyJio app and check for “Cricket Plans” (₹79–₹101) which give 30 days of IPL live streaming.

Open the MyJio app and check for “Cricket Plans” (₹79–₹101) which give 30 days of IPL live streaming. Airtel & Vi: Data add-on packs (₹100–₹195) come with a mobile subscription to JioHotstar.

Data add-on packs (₹100–₹195) come with a mobile subscription to JioHotstar. Streaming Platform: The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, the official digital home for IPL 2026.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match in the world