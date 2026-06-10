Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Indian national men’s cricket team, sold his residential property in Jewel Co-op Housing Society in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a staggering Rs 4 crore.

On the sale of that property, Agarkar paid nothing, although the buyer had to pay Rs 24 lakh stamp duty. The numbers were verified by Square Yards, who accessed the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Agarkar, a former India bowling all-rounder, played 191 ODIs and 26 Tests along with four T20Is, where he was part of the inaugural T20 World Cup winning team of 2007. The sale of the deed also involved Rs 30,000 registration charges.

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Which property did Ajit Agrakar sell?

The property sold by Agarkar, has a built-up area of 114.15 sq meters (1,229 sq ft) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction was registered in April 2026, as per the report.

Agarkar, who happens to be the only player in the world to score the fastest half century and take the fastest 50 wickets for a national team, has been serving as senior men’s team selector for the Indian cricket team since July 2023.

Where does Ajit Agarkar live now?

The house that he sold was anyways not being utilized as living space but the former Mumbai cricket team captain and serial Ranji Trophy winner. Agarkar has been living in Mumbai’s Parel neighbourhood. The apartment is part of Piramal Tower Annexe, a spacious zone that has been converted into a cosy residence. Agarkar lives here with his wife Fatema and their son Raj.

How much does Agarkar earn?

The amount for which Agarkar sold his residence, is just a crore more than his reported annual salary that he charges the BCCI, being the chief selector of the senior men’s team.