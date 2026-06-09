KS Bharat, one of the best wicketkeepers of recent times, especially in red-ball cricket, decided it was time to say goodbye to Indian cricket. Yet at the age of 32, when they say cricketers peak, he said he has had enough of cricket but not of money for sure.

He will not play for India means he will play for T20 leagues or maybe after five year naturalisation, another country? The path is infinite. But only as of now, because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to shut even that down.

His retirement gives the right window to weigh up whether protectionism is really the way forward as a business model for BCCI or do Indian players need a representative body that can face up against the almighty board for their rights and money.

What’s with the early retirements?

Within days of dropping his resignation papers to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Vijay Shankar was unveiled as a marquee overseas asset for the Kandy Royals in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

This is not a paradox; it is policy. For India’s cricketing middle class—players too elite for standard domestic pay scales but permanently stuck outside the national team’s immediate plans—retiring early is no longer an end. It is the only structural mechanism available to unlock their true global market value.

The Monopoly: Shoplifting Player Autonomy to Inflate IPL Value

The entire economic conflict stems from a single, non-negotiable BCCI mandate: No active Indian cricketer is permitted to play in foreign T20 franchise leagues.

If an Indian player wants to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), America’s Major League Cricket (MLC), South Africa’s SA20, or the UAE’s ILT20, they must sever ties with the Indian ecosystem. This means officially resigning from international selection, walking away from their state Ranji Trophy teams, and forfeiting their eligibility for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The BCCI publicly frames this strict monopoly as a defense of the domestic game and a safeguard for its massive grassroots investments. But the true driver is Intellectual Property (IP) protection.

The IPL’s multi-billion dollar broadcasting rights are predicated on absolute scarcity. Global networks pay astronomical premium rates because the IPL is the only platform on Earth where viewers can watch Indian cricketers play short-form cricket. By locking its players in a golden cage, the BCCI artificially starves rival global leagues of Indian star power, ensuring its own flagship product remains an undisputed monopoly.

The Math: The Stagnation Cost of Domestic Loyalty

While this protectionist wall keeps broadcast valuations sky-high for the board, it forces a massive financial penalty onto mid-career athletes. For a player who isn’t a guaranteed, top-tier IPL retention magnet, staying active in the Indian system is a bad financial bet.

The Ranji Grinded Cap: An elite domestic veteran who grinds through an entire multi-day Ranji Trophy season earns roughly ₹25 Lakh to ₹35 Lakh in total match fees. The physical toll is immense, and the schedule locks up their calendar for months.

The IPL Zero-Sum Game: If an established veteran goes unsold in the IPL draft wheel—as Vijay Shankar did in the latest cycle—or gets picked up at a base price of ₹20 Lakh to ₹50 Lakh only to sit on the bench, their earning window for the year is effectively capped. Because of BCCI policy, they cannot sign as a mid-season replacement or marquee draw in a concurrent foreign league.

The Retirement Arbitrage: By submitting their retirement papers, these players instantly bypass the BCCI’s restrictions. A free-agent Indian veteran putting together a yearly diary of short-form stints across the ILT20, MLC, and LPL can comfortably secure ₹1.5 Crore to ₹3 Crore annually—nearly five to ten times their domestic earning capacity for a fraction of the physical workload.

The Blueprint: Leaving Money on the Table is No Longer an Option

Bharat and Shankar are simply executing a proven financial migration strategy pioneered by a generation of players who refused to let their peak earning years be held hostage by domestic sentimentality.

Player Age at Exit Peak Indian Status Post-Retirement Franchise Footprint Unmukt Chand 28 U-19 World Cup-Winning Captain Migrated to the US; secured deals in Australia’s BBL and America’s MLC. Ambati Rayudu 37 55 ODIs, Multi-time IPL Champion Retired immediately post-IPL to cash in on MLC (Texas) and UAE’s ILT20 contracts. Robin Uthappa 36 T20 World Cup Winner, IPL Icon Sacrificed domestic eligibility to maximize earnings in global T20 and legends circuits. Vijay Shankar 35 2019 ODI World Cup Squad Walked away from the domestic grind to immediately enter the LPL marquee salary bracket. KS Bharat 32 7 Test Matches, WTC Finalist Submitted papers to unlock immediate, lucrative UK county and global franchise opportunities.

The Counter-Move: Closing the Escape Hatch

The corporate coldness of this model is about to intensify. Alarmed by the optics of international-grade talent retiring in their prime to feed rival leagues, the BCCI is shifting from defensive gatekeeping to aggressive containment.

The board has actively discussed introducing a mandatory 5-year cooling-off period between a player’s formal retirement from Indian cricket and their eligibility to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for overseas leagues. Or, even if he wants to return back to his domestic cricket club.

This impending policy shift explains the sudden urgency behind recent announcements. Players like Bharat and Shankar aren’t walking away because they lack ambition; they are rushing through the final open exit gates before the BCCI seals the lock on the stadium doors permanently.

Retirement Only Choice

The wave of early retirements across Indian cricket isn’t a crisis of loyalty, it’s basic market economics. When a governing body uses a regulatory monopoly to depress the earning power of its middle class to protect its billion-dollar broadcast assets, retirement ceases to be an exit strategy. It becomes the only logical way for an athlete to get paid what they are worth.