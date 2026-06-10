For decades, sports sponsorship followed a familiar formula. Brands paid to appear on jerseys, stadium hoardings, television broadcasts and billboards. The goal was simple: be seen by as many fans as possible.

But the partnership between sportswear giant Adidas and Meta-owned Whatsapp during the 2026 FIFA World Cup suggests the industry’s biggest brands are chasing something different now.

They no longer just want visibility. They want to become part of the conversation itself.

Throughout the tournament, the standard football emoji used on WhatsApp will transform into Adidas’ official World Cup match ball, the Trionda. When users send the emoji as a standalone message, it triggers a custom animation on the recipient’s screen.

On the surface, it sounds like a small digital feature. Instead of buying advertising space around football, Adidas has embedded itself directly into one of the places where fans spend the most time discussing football: private group chats.

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The battle for fan attention

This matters because sports audiences are becoming increasingly difficult to reach.

A generation ago, major tournaments delivered enormous television audiences concentrated in a handful of places. Today, fans consume matches, highlights and analysis across streaming platforms, social media feeds, messaging apps and creator channels.

For sponsors, that fragmentation creates a challenge.The cost of securing visibility around major sporting events continues to rise, while consumer attention is spread across dozens of digital touchpoints.

The WhatsApp activation offers Adidas a different route.

Rather than paying for another advertisement that competes for attention, the company has placed its product inside a behaviour fans already perform naturally.

Every goal celebration, score prediction, team selection debate or match reaction shared through the football emoji effectively becomes another moment of brand exposure.

The distinction is subtle but important. The brand is no longer interrupting the conversation. It is participating in it.

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From conversation to checkout

The strategy is also designed to support a much larger commercial objective.

The World Cup remains one of the most important retail periods for global sportswear companies, driving demand for national-team jerseys, boots, footballs and lifestyle apparel. Adidas enters the tournament with one of its largest World Cup product ranges to date, spanning national team kits, footwear collections and fashion collaborations.

The WhatsApp campaign creates a direct pathway between fan engagement and retail spending. Through Adidas’ official WhatsApp channel, users can move from discussing a match to exploring products without leaving the platform. The gap between conversation and purchase becomes dramatically smaller.

For marketers, that is the holy grail. The shorter the journey between interest and transaction, the greater the likelihood of a sale.

The rise of private sports fandom

Perhaps the most important aspect of the partnership is what it reveals about where sports fandom increasingly lives.

For years, brands focused on public platforms such as Instagram and X where likes, shares and comments could be measured and monetised.

But fan behaviour has evolved. Much of today’s sports discussion takes place in private spaces: WhatsApp groups, Discord communities, Telegram channels and direct messages.

These environments are harder for brands to access and harder for marketers to measure. They are also where some of the most engaged conversations happen. Rather than attempting to intrude into those spaces, Adidas has found a way to become part of them.

The company is not asking fans to visit a branded destination. It is inserting a branded asset into the language of everyday communication.

A new sponsorship playbook

The broader significance extends well beyond football. The deal offers a glimpse of what future sports sponsorships may look like.

Traditional assets such as stadium signage, broadcast graphics and perimeter advertising remain valuable. But the next frontier is likely to involve deeper integration with the platforms consumers use every day.

The most sought-after sponsorship rights may no longer be those that generate the largest television audience. Instead, brands could place increasing value on opportunities that embed products into digital habits, online communities and everyday interactions.

For Adidas, the football emoji is more than a marketing gimmick. It is a bet on where fandom is heading.and for the sports business industry, it may offer an early look at the next evolution of sponsorship: not advertising around the game but becoming part of the way fans talk about it.