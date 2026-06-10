The FIFA World Cup 2026 remains just a day away, but football’s biggest tournament is already facing a row over politics, immigration and FIFA’s relationship with US President Donald Trump. As the United States prepares to co-host the event with Canada and Mexico, attention is shifting beyond the sport and toward issues that could shape the atmosphere surrounding the competition.

Trump’s return to the White House has placed him in a position he once thought he would never occupy during a World Cup hosted by the United States. When the US secured hosting rights in 2018 alongside Canada and Mexico, Trump believed presidential term limits would prevent him from witnessing the tournament as president. His political comeback changed that and has made him one of the most prominent figures linked to the event before it even begins.

The president has embraced the association. He has displayed a replica World Cup trophy in the Oval Office, developed a close relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and frequently spoken about the scale and importance of the tournament, reported CNN. Trump once described the World Cup as “like three Super Bowls every day for a month.”

Why is Trump becoming part of World Cup conversation?

Critics say that many of Trump’s policies sit uneasily alongside FIFA’s message of unity and international cooperation. Immigration has emerged as one of the biggest concerns ahead of the tournament, reported CNN.

Several incidents have fueled questions about whether foreign fans, officials and teams will feel welcome in the United States. According to CNN and other US-media outlet reports, a Somali referee faced difficulties entering the country, while Senegal’s national team reportedly underwent extensive security screening during travel to a pre-World Cup training camp. Iran also said its allocation of tickets for group-stage matches in the United States had been canceled.

Concerns have also circulated among supporters from Latin America and other regions about strict immigration enforcement measures, reported CNN. Some fans have worried that aggressive border and immigration policies could affect travel plans or create an uncomfortable atmosphere around matches.

Ticket prices have become another source of criticism. Many supporters say that soaring costs risk turning football’s biggest event into an experience affordable only for wealthier fans, reported CNN. Even Trump questioned the cost of attending matches. Speaking to the New York Post, he said, “I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you.”

The debate comes at a time when many countries face cost-of-living pressures and economic uncertainty amid US-Israel and Iran conflict.

Has FIFA become too close to Trump?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s relationship with Trump has also come under scrutiny. Over the past few years, Infantino has appeared alongside the president on numerous occasions and has maintained regular contact with the White House, reported CNN.

The relationship attracted attention after FIFA awarded Trump an inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. The decision later drew criticism after the United States carried out military strikes against Iran, a nation that qualified for the World Cup. Some observers questioned whether the award and FIFA’s close association with Trump were consistent with the organisation’s claims of political neutrality, reported CNN.

Infantino has defended his approach. Speaking to CNN in 2025, he said, “I think it is absolutely crucial for the success of a World Cup to have a close relationship with the president.”

Supporters of FIFA’s strategy say that cooperation with the host nation’s government is essential to ensure smooth logistics, security and travel arrangements for teams and supporters. Critics, however, believe FIFA risks becoming too closely associated with political leaders whose policies divide opinion internationally.

Alexander Cooley, a senior nonresident fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and a professor at Barnard College, said FIFA may have limited influence despite its efforts to build ties with the administration, reported AFP. He said that the Trump administration appears less concerned about international criticism than previous governments.