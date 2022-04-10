IPL 2022 RR vs LSG: New boys Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals; Preview, fantasy cricket tips

RR vs LSG: KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants, brimming with confidence after three wins on the trot, will take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 20 of the Tata IPL 2022.

The second of Sunday’s double header will start at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7.30 PM.

RR vs LSG PREVIEW

The Royals were brought back to Earth following their heart-breaking defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match after back-to-back victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians. The Jaipur franchise are currently occupying the fourth playoff spot on the points table.

The Royal Blues will again look to English batter Jos Buttler, who has been a star for the side this season, scoring three 30+ scores, including a century against the Indians and 70 against the Royal Challengers. In Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, the Royals have the deadliest spin attack in the IPL and will start as favourites against the debutants.

The Lucknow Super Giants got off to the worst possible start to life in the IPL, thoroughly outplayed by fellow debutants the Gujarat Titans in their first match. Since then, however, the RPSG Group-owned side has not looked back, winning three consecutive matches. The most-expensive franchise in IPL history beat the Delhi Capitals in their last match with Quinton de Kock starring with 80 runs to take the team to third in the points table

RR vs LSG HISTORY

This is the first time that the Royals will clash against the Super Giants in the IPL.

RR vs LSG FANTASY PICKS

Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler has been in stunning form for the Royals this season, scoring 205 runs so far, including a match-winning century against the Mumbai Indians. He is likely to be an effective pick against the Super Giants as well.

KL Rahul returned to form after a first-ball duck in his first match this season. The India batter has already scored 132 runs and led the team from the front. He is expected to be another popular fantasy pick.

South African batter Quinton de Kock single-handedly secured victory for the Super Giants in their last match. He has scored 146 runs this season and, doubling up as a wicketkeeper, will be an essential pick.

Yuzvendra Chahal has bamboozled hundreds of batters with his leg-breaks and this season has been no different. He has picked up eight wickets for his new side this season and will be a top pick among fantasy cricket players.

The most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, Avesh Khan has taken seven wickets for the Super Giants this season, living up to his huge price tag. He will also be among the top fantasy picks against the Royals.