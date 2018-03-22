IPL 2018: From Virtual Reality to DRS, 5 changes in Indian Premier League this season

IPL 2018: For the first time DRS is being introduced in IPL. (IE)

IPL 2018: The 11th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is just weeks away and fans are geared up to enjoy yet another season of cricketing extravaganza. The IPL auctions concluded in January and all the eight franchises have new faces who will be featuring for them. The new IPL season will the first for many- this means that the BCCI and IPL governing body will be introducing new rules and technologies that the viewers have never experienced before.

In a first for the IPL since its inception, the captains of six IPL teams will be missing the opening ceremony of the cash-rich T20 tournament due to logistical reasons. Virat Kohli (RCB), Steve Smith (RR), Gautam Gambhir (DD), R Ashwin (KXIP), Dinesh Karthik (KKR) and David Warner (SRH) will be absent from the event. MS Dhoni (CSK) and Rohit Sharma (MI), though, will be present as their teams clash with each other at the Wankhede later that day.

Here are the top 5 changes that will happen in IPL 2018:

Dual Jersey: The teams will have two jerseys now — home and away — for the matches. Each team plays 14 matches out of which seven are home while the other seven are away. Now, teams can wear one jersey for their home matches while the other one will be used for away fixtures. It is similar to what fans have seen in football. The first time a team did this was Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016. RCB also has unveiled their away jersey which is green in colour.

Mid-season transfer: The rule is applicable for uncapped and overseas players while the capped players have been excluded. According to this new rule, uncapped players will be available for transfer after the 25th match just like in football. Two teams can negotiate and buy their desired players. However, only foreign players who have played two or fewer matches will be eligible for the transfer.

Match Timings: The broadcaster had recommended that the second match of the day start at at 8 pm, while pushing 4 pm match to a 5.30 pm start.

Virtual Reality Technology: It is a revolutionary steps that promises to take cricket to another level. The introduction of VR technology will enable viewers to feel the real experience of the IPL. VRT cameras will be put at the stadium to provide a better experience for viewers at home, office etc. All they have to do is visit Hotstar and put on their VR box.

DRS: In its eleventh season, the IPL will finally feature the Decision Review System (DRS). From the 2018 season-opener on April 7, each team will get one review per innings, and the third umpire will have access to both ball-tracking and Ultra Edge. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) became the first T20 tournament to use the DRS during the play-off stages of the 2017 season.