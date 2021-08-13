  • MORE MARKET STATS

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma help India to a commanding 276/3 at Lord’s

August 13, 2021 12:19 AM

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1: Rahul stitched 126 runs with his opening partner Rohit and then had a 117-run stand with captain Virat Kohli (42) for the third wicket to lay the strong foundation for Indian innings after being put in to bat.

KL rahul India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma help India to a commanding 276/3 at Lord'sIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1: KL Rahul celebrates his century during England v India Second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain. (Reuters Images)

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 127 and Rohit Sharma’s 83 helped India end Day 1 of the second Test against England on a commanding 276 for 3 here on Thursday.

Rahul was still going strong after facing 248 balls from which he hit 12 fours and one six. Ajinkya Rahane was giving him company on 1 at stumps.

India lost one wicket — that of Kohli — in the final session after reaching 157 for 2 at tea.

Rohit was bowled by veteran English seamer James Anderson in post-lunch session after playing a superlative knock of 83, missing out on what would have been a well-deserved century at the Lord’s.

Rohit’s 145-ball knock included 11 fours and one six.

India were 46 for no loss at lunch.

The lunch break was called early because of rain, which had also delayed the toss.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores:
India 1st innings: 276 for 3 in 90 overs (Rohit Sharma 83, KL Rahul 127 batting, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 2/52, Ollie Robinson 1/47).

