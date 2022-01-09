ICC Player of the Month for December: Mayank Agarwal, Mitchell Starc, Ajaz Patel make cut

India-born Patel etched his name into the history books when he picked 10 wickets in a Test innings against India, following in the footsteps of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

ICC Player of the Month for December: India batter Mayank Agarwal has been nominated for December’s ICC Player of the Month award following a string of stellar batting performance in the Test series against New Zealand and South Africa.

With all three of India’s other opening choices — KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill missing games at some point, Agarwal grabbed the opportunity to excel. Agarwal was behind India’s stunning victory against New Zealand in Mumbai, scoring 150 and 62 runs and securing the Player of the Match award.

He scored 276 runs in two matches, at an average of 69.00, including two fifties and a century.

The Punjab Kings batter also played a key part in India’s first-ever win at Centurion’s SuperSport Park during the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Walking in to bat in overcast conditions, Agarwal set the platform for the win a 117-run opening partnership with Rahul. Agarwal scored 60 runs as he stood up to the Proteas’ pace attack.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel and Australian paceman Mitchell Starc joined Agarwal in the award short-list.

India-born Patel etched his name into the history books when he picked 10 wickets in a Test innings against India, following in the footsteps of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. In his lone Test match in December, left-arm spinner took 14 wickets at an average of 16.07. However, despite the heroics, Patel couldn’t prevent the Kiwis from succumbing to a defeat.

Starc, on the other hand, was the standout figure for Australia as the Baggie Greens retained the Ashes against England with two matches to spare.

In his three Test matches last month, Starc took 14 wickets at a stunning average of 19.64. He also came in handy with the bat, with 117 runs at an average of 58.50.