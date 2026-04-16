Average Auto LPG sale by PSU OMCs in April 2026 (till April 15) rose sharply to around 286 MT/day from 177 MT/day in February, marking a 62% increase, the ministry of petroleum & natural gas said, signalling a significant shift in fuel demand amid the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

The increase in average auto LPG sales underscores a broader demand shift driven by pricing disparities, with PSU-operated outlets offering relatively more competitive and stable rates compared to private retailers. This has led to a visible migration of consumers towards public sector pumps, particularly amid volatile fuel markets and supply-side uncertainties.

The ministry said the shift has been most pronounced in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan and West Bengal, where PSU OMCs have ramped up supply to meet rising demand.

Digital Authentication Success

Despite supply pressures, domestic LPG availability remains stable, with the government prioritising household consumption. “No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships,” the ministry said, adding that online bookings have increased to about 98% while Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have reached around 92% to curb diversion. Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue to remain normal against bookings.

On the commercial front, the government has stepped up allocation, with total LPG supply raised to about 70% of pre-crisis levels, including reform-linked allocation. Since March 14, 1,42,156 MT of commercial LPG has been sold, equivalent to over 74.8 lakh 19-kg cylinders, including more than 8,400 MT of auto LPG.

Targeted measures have also been intensified to support vulnerable segments. Since March 23, about 15.5 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have been sold, while PSU OMCs have organised more than 5,600 awareness camps, selling over 69,000 cylinders. “Yesterday, 8453 – 5 Kg FTLs were sold through more than 500 camps,” the statement said. The government has also doubled the availability of 5-kg cylinders for migrant labourers, with states given flexibility in distribution.

Gasification Pivot

Parallel efforts are underway to ease demand pressures through natural gas expansion. The government has ensured 100% supply to domestic PNG and CNG transport segments, while gas allocation to fertiliser plants has been increased to around 95% of average consumption and up to 80% for other sectors.

The push towards piped gas continues to gain traction, with over 4.58 lakh PNG connections gasified since March and 5.1 lakh new registrations, while around 35,000 consumers have surrendered LPG connections to transition to PNG.

Refinery operations remain robust, with the ministry stating that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while domestic LPG production has been increased to support consumption. At the retail level, fuel availability remains stable, with no disruption reported across outlets.