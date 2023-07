The fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy, named Nahel, has triggered protests, riots, and looting across France. Police officers have been clashing with the demonstrators and vehicles have been set on fire. Nahel’s killing has been compared to the killings of George Floyd in the US and other people of color at the hands of law enforcement. Here we bring to you some visuals straight from France where violence is spreading like wildfire. (Image: Reuters/AP)