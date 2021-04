As has been reported by Financial Express Online in July last year, DRDO had set up the 1,000-bed medical facility at the same location (Indian Air Force land) which was earlier this year shut down when the number of COVID-19 positive cases had come down.



The medical facility spread over 25,000 square metres had come up in a short span of 14 days last summer in which DRDO was the nodal agency and had undertaken the design, development as well as the operationalization of the facility on a war footing.



In the previous facility there was an ICU hangar which was named after Col B Santosh Babu who had lost his life along with 19 others in the clash with Chinese soldiers in Galwan, Ladakh. And there were other general wards which were named after other fallen soldiers including – Shaheed Nb Sub Satnam Singh Medical Ward, Shaheed Nb Sub Nuduram Soren and Shaheed Nb Sub Mandeep Singh Medical Ward. (Image courtesy: DRDO)