Independence Day images: On the occasion of India's 72nd Indian Independence Day, people from all across the country united together to celebrate this historical day that marks the country's freedom from the rule of the British. It was on August 15, 1947 when India won its independence from British colonialists. Today, the day started with the unfurling of the flag by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort, following which the flag was hoisted at multiple other places to commemorate this historic day. Here are some pictures from across the country that shows India's unity in diversity.