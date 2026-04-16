When migrant workers leave industrial clusters, the economic consequences arrive in a specific sequence: output falls before it is recorded, rural labour markets absorb workers they cannot employ, and remittance flows compress before household consumption data reflects it. The Iranian conflict is producing exactly this sequence inside India across textile clusters, construction sites, and port logistics networks simultaneously.

India imports approximately 60% of its LPG consumption, of which 90% transits the Strait of Hormuz. When that corridor came under pressure in early March, the supply constraint reached informal urban labour markets faster than formal distribution systems could respond. The formal distribution system is designed around registered household connections—it does not reach the migrant worker population in industrial clusters. The central government distributed 30,000 five-kg cylinders specifically to migrant workers and urged state governments to prioritise this population.

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Shortages persisted and a black market emerged

A ceasefire has since been announced. The nature of third-order consequences, however, is that they are already in motion before the conflict resolves and do not unwind when it does. India’s secondary sector employs tens of millions of internal migrants in textiles and construction alone. Even marginal attrition across these sectors compounds into a labour supply shock that standard employment surveys are not designed to catch in real time. The chains through which this is happening are specific and traceable—through textiles, construction, food and fertilisers, and the Gulf employment corridor.

Textiles: Synthetic fibres, dyes, and coatings used in textile manufacturing are petrochemical derivatives. As naphtha and LPG feedstock prices rise, input costs increase across textile clusters. Units reduce shifts before any plant formally closes, which means output loss and wage compression precede any headline about factory shutdowns. The economic consequence of a shift reduction is not captured in production data until the quarter closes—by which point workers have already left and rehiring costs compound the original output loss.

Construction: Construction is the second-largest employer of migrant labour in India after agriculture. When petroleum-based material costs and energy inputs cost rise simultaneously, project developers freeze capital expenditure before any single material becomes significantly scarce. The displacement trigger is a financial decision, not a supply failure. Developers stop releasing funds when cost projections breach viability thresholds. In Gujarat, over one lakh port and logistics workers did not return after the Holi break due to uncertainty over available work. The economic consequence is a capex contraction that will not appear in construction output data for two quarters, but the labour market adjustments is happening now.

Food and fertilisers: Natural gas is the primary feedstock for urea production. A gas price increase raises fertiliser input costs, apart from farm input costs, and food prices at retail. A migrant worker absorbing higher LPG costs and higher food prices simultaneously faces a compressed margin from two directions. The return decision is not triggered by either pressure alone but by their combination. The economic consequence runs in both directions: urban industrial clusters lose labour supply while rural areas receive returning workers into job markets that cannot absorb them, adding to state fiscal pressure.

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The Gulf channel

Human Rights Watch interviews with Indian migrant workers across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in March found that they were facing reduced hours, compulsory unpaid leave, and contract terminations. More than 375,000 Indians have returned since February 28. Remittances from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries contribute approximately $45 billion annually—nearly half of India’s total inward remittance flows—and finance a significant share of India’s merchandise trade deficit. The economic consequence of sustained remittance compression is not a welfare statistic. It is a demand shock to the rural consumption economies of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, transmitted through household spending, property investment, and education expenditure that remittances have historically funded.

What comes next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic engagement secured passage of eight stranded LPG tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Domestic LPG production has increased by nearly 40% and refineries are operating at or above capacity. These interventions address the second-order supply disruption effectively.

The third-order economic consequences require a complementary set of responses. A real-time migrant mobility monitoring mechanism linked to cluster-level employment data would give policymakers an earlier signal than quarterly national surveys. A bilateral framework with GCC states on worker income protection covering wage guarantees and repatriation support, remains absent and is now urgent. For businesses, the exposure is not to the oil price but to the workforce, supply chain, and demand assumptions built on conditions that have already changed. Migration is the most immediate signal. The fiscal and credit consequences are still forming.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.