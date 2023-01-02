The small-city push to AUM

Assets under management of mutual funds from B30 cities—locations beyond the top 30 cities—have grown at a faster clip of 17% as compared to 12.5% for the latter, between June and November 2022.

This was primarily because of the ease of transactions through digitisation.

In fact, retail participation in stock markets through mutual funds helped the Indian equity markets as domestic mutual funds invested Rs 2 trillion, compared with sale of more than Rs 1.2 trillion by foreign portfolio investors in 2022.