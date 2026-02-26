By CS Mohapatra & Depannita Ghosh, Respectively IEPF Chair Professor and Research Analyst at the National Council of Applied Economic Research

The debate pitting robo-advisors against human advisors is often about competition and not so much about complementarity. Today, advice is free-floating. When it comes to financial advice, people prefer a second opinion as it matters to them and their family’s future the most. Hence, it is imperative to take correct, timely, and appropriate decisions.

The multiple channels of information, including suggestions from age-old trusted advisors or insurance agents coupled with low-cost algorithm-based robo advice, makes investors’ decision difficult when they marry it with their personal needs, risk appetite, future sources, avenues of alternative investments, etc. As Philip Fischer observed, “The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything but value of nothing.”

Which one is better, robo or traditional advice? While robo advice is mechanical, quick, precise, and information-based, human advisors, in addition to publicly available market information, amalgamate personal choice, feelings, and intuitive anticipation about the market, and assessment of other alternate investment avenues Robo-advisors may pass the test of technical audit in terms of quality and correct advice, but may fall short of meeting personal needs, risk appetite, choice, and intuitions that are guided by a set of information in the mind of the investors or human advisors.

In a rising market, recent gains feel like proof and we start believing we cannot lose.

In a falling market, fear feels like intelligence and we exit at the worst time. Many people buy after prices have already run up and sell after the fall has occurred. People also hold on to loss-making investment too long because selling feels painful. These patterns are repetitive. That is exactly why right advice matters. Robo-advisors undertake precise calculations and make predictions based on information in the public domain. For many new investors, the real alternative is not a senior wealth manager, but no advice at all, or advice from social media and friends. Digital platforms reduce this effort as they make it easier to start, diversify, and rebalance while helping investors avoid panic decisions.

In India, the investor base is growing rapidly with the advent of digitalisation along with the rise in retail investment. The United Payments Interface processed about 21.70 billion transactions in January, worth roughly around `28.33 lakh crore, and the total demat accounts were reported at 21.6 crore at the end of December 2025. People are entering the digital market through apps for the first time with inadequate knowledge. Simple and low-cost guidance through robo-advisors becomes handy.

Automation does not necessarily remove bias. It may shift bias into product design and platform incentives. Conflicts of interest can still exist through partnerships and revenue models, even if the user interface looks clean. This is where human advisors will continue to matter. It is not only about choosing between two funds, but also helping people during real-life situations such as job loss, medical emergencies, business shocks, etc. Personal finance is not just mechanical portfolio allocation but decisions that factor in context, judgement, and reassurance, especially when stress makes people abandon long-term plans.

There is another added advantage that good human advisors bring—behaviour coaching. Many investors do not lose money because they chose the wrong product, but because they change plans too often. A good advisor acts like a brake—slowing decisions, explaining the trade-offs, yet keeping the focus on goals. Technology can rebalance a portfolio, not fear.

So who wins? Technology is best for repeat tasks like onboarding, profiling, reporting, and rebalancing. Humans are best for nuance, accountability, and decision shaped by income uncertainty, family responsibilities, taxes, health, and emotions. The future is likely to be a combined model.

Will digital advice grow safely, or will it grow mechanically? If digital advice expands without strict rules, we risk replacing old style mis-selling with a new kind of opacity. However, if regulations insist on clear fee disclosure, transparent incentives, auditable suitability logic, and strong grievance redress, robo-advisors can help close the gap and push the market to grow.

India is already moving rapidly towards a digital finance culture. The question is whether advisory models will match that speed with responsibility. Regulators should move from broad principles to practical standards. Making algorithm-based advice auditable, providing incentives, ensuring transparent partnerships, and fixing accountability when advice fails suitability checks will be helpful. Investment platforms must treat trust as part of their product design, not just marketing.

The real question is not whether robo-advisors will outcompete traditional ones, but whether investors will get personalised advice that is easy to access and fully aligned with their intuition, risk appetite, and personal goals as well as being accountable and answerable. While algorithms must assess client risk profiles and ensure suitable recommendations, qualified human oversight adds value. In today’s rapidly digitising economy, a blend of robo advice guided by humans is the need of the hour.

