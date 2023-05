Global mergers & acquisitions (M&As) hit a three-year low during the first four months of this year, at $844 billion—down 41% compared to the same period last year.

The number of deals declined 16% compared to last year, also a three-year low.

While all regions saw a decline in value of M&A deals, Japan reported a rise of 21%. Healthcare was the leading sector, accounting for 16% of total global M&As by value during the first four months of 2023.