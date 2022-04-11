Data Drive: Low on lending appeal

While retail loan growth is gradually picking up, loan growth remains sluggish for large corporates and range-bound for services.

Lending to MSMEs, supported by the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, has been driving industrial credit.

In retail credit, housing credit grew at 7% y-o-y in February, much below the 15% growth seen pre-Covid.

Even growth in auto loans has been sluggish because of supply-side issues at original equipment manufacturers.

Asset quality of corporates, however, remains healthy with more ratings upgrades.