Data Drive: Low on lending appeal

In retail credit, housing credit grew at 7% y-o-y in February, much below the 15% growth seen pre-Covid.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Lending to MSMEs, supported by the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, has been driving industrial credit.
While retail loan growth is gradually picking up, loan growth remains sluggish for large corporates and range-bound for services.

Even growth in auto loans has been sluggish because of supply-side issues at original equipment manufacturers.

Asset quality of corporates, however, remains healthy with more ratings upgrades.

