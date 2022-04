Even as India’s non-oil non-gold trade grew 24% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q4FY22 (exports grew 14%; imports grew 32%), the container volume growth at the country’s ports and with the Indian Railways (EXIM container tonnage) remained muted at -1% and 2%, respectively.

However, domestic container volume growth continues to remain robust, clocking a growth of 25% y-o-y in Q4FY22, an analysis by HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) shows.