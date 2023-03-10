Why you should buy Jodi flats in Mumbai: 5 benefits

The demand for Jodi flats is rising in Mumbai as homebuyers are looking to buy bigger apartments or those with better amenities. Addressing this need of homebuyers, many developers in Mumbai are marketing Jodi flats or combination apartments.

While the concept of Jodi flats has been around for a while, they have found new prominence since the pandemic as homebuyers have realized the need for space at home. Several real estate players in Mumbai say that the demand for Jodi flats is coming mostly from millennials along with HNIs with joint family arrangements.

“After the pandemic, the demand for combination flats has rapidly increased because people realized the importance of living with their families. In this case, the combination flats are playing a significant role in meeting the demands of the end consumer. These apartments offer well-planned and dedicated spaces with the convenience and respect for individual privacy,” says Cyrus Mody, Managing Partner, Viceroy Properties, which has sold 52 of its inventory of 263 flats as Jodi apartments.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director at Ajmera Realty Infra India Ltd, says they are also witnessing a rise in demand for Jodi apartments with a sizable share of sales falling under this category. The demand is prevalent in the mid-luxury housing segment across.

Benefits of Jodi Flats

Combination apartments offer several benefits to homebuyers, such as:

A Larger House

For someone looking to buy a larger house in Mumbai, the biggest challenge is that apartments with a larger configuration are hardly available in the city. Even in places where larger apartments are available, the budget is generally beyond the reach of many buyers.

Mody says that the option of Jodi flats allows buyers to secure a larger apartment for themselves and their families while staying within their budget.

Ram Raheja, MD at S Raheja Realty, says that Jodi flats appeal to homebuyers since they offer double the space of a regular apartment, making them an attractive option for families who need more room.

“Jodi flats are especially relevant in today’s world, where remote work and online learning have led to families spending more time at home and requiring more space for workstations and study areas,” says Raheja.

Easy Renovation

Real estate experts say that the decision to purchase an adjacent flat ensures that renovations will be simple. This means that one can continue to live in the space while the renovation is underway.

Ajmera says that Jodi apartments provide the flexibility to expand and design the owned space in case of a larger family staying together. It also provides greater convenience with enhanced individual privacy.

Saves Money

Jodi flats have proven beneficial for homebuyers as they allow them to save money while remaining close to their families. This trend is prominent in pre-construction homes, where buyers have more freedom to customise the property, according to Ajmera.

Good for Investment

Jodi flats are also attractive for investment purposes.

“By purchasing two units and combining them, buyers can increase the value of their property significantly. This can be a lucrative long-term investment, particularly as Mumbai’s property prices continue to rise. Furthermore, owning a Jodi flat in a posh locality like South Mumbai, Bandra, or Juhu can be a status symbol for buyers, increasing their social standing and reputation,” says Raheja.

“This prestige is particularly attractive in exclusive areas, where homeowners expect a high standard of living and access to exclusive facilities. Luxury developers have also started to offer a range of amenities to attract buyers to their Jodi flat projects, such as landscaped gardens, swimming pools, gyms, and spa facilities. Moreover, Jodi flats offer buyers the opportunity to customize their living spaces to suit their needs, with luxury developers offering bespoke design options,” he adds.

Tax Advantage

Homebuyers can also claim an investment-linked tax benefit if they join multiple flats together and use them as a single unit.

“Not only do combination flats provide buyers with better and smarter living options. But also, the most basic strategy is to look for an empty apartment near where you live. If this is not possible, you should look for Combine Flats,” says Mody.