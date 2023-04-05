Why Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a popular real estate destination

Dwarka Expressway is a 27.6-km long, eight-lane motorway connecting Dwarka to Gurugram, and is rapidly becoming one of the most desirable real estate locations in India. According to industry experets, Dwarka Expressway is the ideal location for real estate investments since it will soon be home to hundreds of new apartment buildings.

The expressway’s accessibility to the IGI Airport, Najafgarh-Gurgaon Road, and other areas of Delhi makes it a desirable residential area. With the advent of Dwarka Expressway as one of the most sought-after real estate locations in India, there has been an exponential increase in the number of purchasers seeking to invest in the local real estate market. Also, property values have risen substantially, making this a good time to invest in the region.

Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers Pvt Ltd, says, “The real estate market is abuzz about the Dwarka Expressway opening. The government’s focus on the infrastructure development and the seamless connectivity it provides to the Delhi, Gurgaon and Manesar region have made this area one of the most sought after micro market of Delhi NCR, attracting both investors and end users alike. The Expressway will also provide an alternative route to the IGI Airport through an 8-lane shallow tunnel. A more positive response to construction projects in the area is expected following the expressway’s opening. This will contribute to the growth of the real estate industry as a whole.”

He adds, “Dwarka Expressway is poised to be one of the finest infrastructure stories that Delhi-NCR has ever witnessed. The government is developing a state-of-the-art business, transport and recreational hub near Sector 113 and Sector 111, Gurgaon. These developments will enhance accessibility to world-class facilities and amenities for the micro-markets of West Delhi and Dwarka. Further, looking at the growth potential in the next few years, this will be the most lucrative micro-market, both from investment and end-use perspectives.”

Dwarka Expressway’s rise as a prominent real estate destination has resulted in a huge surge in property values in the region. The region has become a magnet for real estate developers, who unveil new projects nearly every month. The increasing demand for residential and commercial properties in the region is a result of its strategic position, great connectivity, and infrastructural growth.

Aman Nagar, JMD, Paras Buildtech, says, “The inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway is poised to bring about a transformation in the commercial real estate landscape of the area. The region’s improved connectivity and infrastructure are expected to draw businesses and investors, leading to an increase in the demand for commercial real estate. The shortened travel time between Delhi and Gurgaon is anticipated to facilitate access to both markets, generating fresh prospects for growth and expansion. Consequently, the demand for office and retail space is expected to escalate, with businesses vying to establish a foothold in the area. As the local economy burgeons, a corresponding rise in the demand for amenities and services is projected to create openings for investors and developers to construct retail and hospitality projects.”

With thousands of new families moving into their dream homes every month, Dwarka Expressway has become the bastion of residential property demand in NCR. “This could trigger an upswing in property prices, providing an impetus for property owners and investors. Ultimately, the commencement of the Dwarka Expressway is a transformative event for the commercial real estate sector in the region, offering new prospects and unlocking the potential of the swiftly growing locale by improving connectivity, infrastructure, and driving economic growth,” Nagar says.

In recent years, the infrastructural development surrounding Dwarka Expressway has also been tremendous. Many infrastructure projects, including the Northern Peripheral Road, the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, and the projected metro rail link, have been proposed by the Haryana government in the region. In addition, a new international airport is planned for Jewar, which is anticipated to increase the demand for real estate in the region.

Vineet Dawar, Sr. VP – Sales & Strategy, Elan Group, says, “Dwarka Expressway has become highly attractive to prospective homebuyers who desire a luxurious and integrated lifestyle. Its exceptional infrastructure and cutting-edge connectivity have firmly established it as the premier real estate location in the NCR. The availability of gated luxury condominiums, surrounded by a range of social amenities and vibrant retail developments, make it an ideal luxury destination for millennial homebuyers. In addition to its superior infrastructure, Dwarka Expressway is rapidly improving in terms of social infrastructure. Due to the continuously increasing demand for residential real estate properties in Dwarka Expressway, it is poised to be a top target for investment in the foreseeable future. The soaring prices of residential properties in and around the area are a clear indication of its desirability.”

In summary, Dwarka Expressway’s strategic position, superior connectivity and infrastructural development have made it a prime real estate destination in the National Capital Region (NCR). Investors and potential homeowners are drawn to the neighbourhood because of its variety of residential and commercial buildings.