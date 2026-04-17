Top 3 consistent mutual funds in 3–5 years: SBI, Invesco, Aditya Birla funds deliver up to 34% CAGR
Top PSU mutual funds like SBI, Invesco and Aditya Birla schemes have emerged as the most consistent performers, delivering up to 34% CAGR in 3–5 years. Here’s how SIP investors benefited and what to watch before investing.
Consistency in mutual fund returns is often more valuable than short bursts of performance. While many equity funds deliver strong gains in one phase of the market cycle, only a handful manage to sustain that momentum across multiple timeframes.
This strong showing by the three funds is not an isolated case but reflects a broader trend in the category. The Equity: Thematic–PSU segment itself has been topping return charts across the mutual fund universe, delivering around 31.43% CAGR over 3 years and 29.30% over 5 years.
The consistent outperformance of SBI PSU Direct Fund, Invesco India PSU Equity Fund, and ABSL PSU Equity Fund is therefore part of a larger PSU rally, driven by improving balance sheets of government companies, strong earnings growth and sustained policy support. In effect, these funds have not only benefited from stock selection but also from being positioned in the best-performing equity category over both 3-year and 5-year periods.
Strong performance across both 3-year and 5-year periods
Fund Name
3-Year CAGR
Rank
Consistency
SBI PSU Direct Fund
34.18%
#1
Top Performer
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
32.03%
#2
Top Performer
ABSL PSU Equity Fund
30.95%
#3
Top Performer
34.18%
Highest 3Y CAGR
3.23%
Spread (Top-Bottom)
30%+
All Funds Above
Fund Name
5-Year CAGR
Rank
Consistency
SBI PSU Direct Fund
29.21%
#1
Top Performer
ABSL PSU Equity Fund
28.90%
#2
Top Performer
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
27.92%
#3
Top Performer
29.21%
Highest 5Y CAGR
1.29%
Spread (Top-Bottom)
27%+
All Funds Above
Fund Name
5Y SIP Return
Final Corpus
Investment
SBI PSU Direct Fund
26.99%
₹11.67 lakh
₹10k monthly
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
25.20%
₹11.18 lakh
₹10k monthly
ABSL PSU Equity Fund
25.07%
₹11.14 lakh
₹10k monthly
₹11.67L
Top SIP Corpus
₹6 lakh
Total Invested
25%+
All SIP Returns
CONSISTENCY WINS
All three funds stayed among top performers in both 3-year and 5-year periods
What makes these funds stand out is not just high returns, but their ability to maintain top rankings across different time frames. This highlights consistent performance rather than one-off gains, making them reliable choices for long-term PSU equity exposure.
A disciplined ₹10,000 monthly SIP over 5 years would have grown to over ₹11 lakh in all three funds. The consistency visible in lump sum returns translates equally well to SIP mode, with all three funds delivering 25%+ annualized SIP returns.
DATA SOURCE
Verified performance metrics
All performance data sourced from AMFI, Value Research, and official fund fact sheets. Returns are calculated as of the data collection date and past performance does not guarantee future results.
The consistency is also visible in SIP returns, where all three funds ranked among the top performers over a 5-year period.
SBI PSU Direct Fund delivered 26.99% SIP return, turning a Rs 10,000 monthly investment into Rs 11.67 lakh
ABSL PSU Equity Fund gave 25.07%, growing to Rs 11.14 lakh
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund returned 25.20%, with corpus reaching Rs 11.18 lakh
This shows that systematic investors also captured the PSU rally effectively, not just lump-sum investors.
What is driving this consistency?
The answer lies in sector positioning and portfolio strategy.
All three funds are heavily tilted towards core PSU sectors such as energy, utilities, and financials, which have seen strong earnings growth and valuation re-rating.
SBI PSU Fund has a sharp tilt towards Energy & Utilities (44%) and Financials (31%), with large exposure to stocks like SBI, NTPC and Power Grid
Invesco’s fund is more balanced across Energy, Financials and Industrials, reducing concentration risk
ABSL PSU Fund has a high allocation to Financials (39%) along with Energy (36%), making it relatively more banking-heavy
This sectoral exposure has played a key role in sustaining returns across cycles.
Risk-adjusted performance shows a mixed picture
While returns have been strong, risk metrics reveal some differences:
SBI PSU Fund stands out with positive alpha and better Sharpe ratio, indicating strong risk-adjusted performance
Invesco and ABSL funds, despite high returns, show negative alpha, suggesting underperformance relative to benchmark after adjusting for risk
All three funds fall under the “Very High Risk” category, typical of sectoral/thematic funds.
Fund basics at a glance
SBI PSU Fund (launched in 2013) manages Rs 5,891 crore with expense ratio of 0.85%
Invesco PSU Fund (2013) has a smaller AUM of Rs 1,335 crore and expense ratio of 0.91%
ABSL PSU Fund (2019) is relatively newer but has scaled up to Rs 5,334 crore with lower expense ratio of 0.62%
What should investors keep in mind?
While the numbers look attractive, investors should exercise caution.
Sectoral funds like PSU funds are highly cyclical and concentrated bets. Their performance is closely tied to specific sectors, which means returns can be volatile and may not sustain in different market phases.
Most importantly, past performance should not be the sole criterion for investing in mutual funds. Investors should also consider factors such as risk appetite, diversification, investment horizon, and overall portfolio allocation before making a decision.
The recent PSU rally has created a rare set of funds that have delivered both high returns and consistency across 3 and 5 years. However, whether this performance sustains will depend on how long the underlying sector momentum continues.
For now, these three funds clearly show that consistency, not just peak returns, is what sets long-term winners apart.
Disclaimer: The returns and data mentioned above are based on historical performance and publicly available information. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, and past performance may not be sustained in the future. Sectoral and thematic funds, such as PSU funds, can be highly volatile and may not suit all investors. Readers are advised to assess their risk appetite, investment goals, and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.