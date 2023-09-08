The combination of personalization & convenience makes our projects an appealing investment option: LC Mittal, Motia Group

In an exclusive interview with Sanjeev Sinha, Mr LC Mittal, Director, Motia Group, shares his views on the latest surge in India’s residential real estate market and talks about the USP of their projects, especially in the Chandigarh Tricity area. Excerpts:

What are the key reasons for the latest surge in the residential real estate market?

A number of reasons have contributed to the recent boom in the residential real estate market. Demand has been boosted by historically-low mortgage rates, improved consumer confidence, and a growing preference for homeownership. Furthermore, the pandemic has shifted housing preferences, with more people looking for larger homes and properties in less densely populated regions.

Can you provide an overview of the Motia Group’s history and its presence in the real estate market?

We’ve built a solid reputation as a respected real estate developer with a strong presence in a variety of areas. Our dedication to quality, innovation, and a customer-focused approach has been the foundation of our success for last 20 years. We’ve made substantial contributions to the real estate scene throughout the years, particularly in Tier 2 cities like Chandigarh Tricity.

Also Read: Fixed vs Floating Interest Rate: Which is better for home loan?

How does the Motia Group differentiate itself from other real estate developers in the market, especially in the Tier 2 cities like Chandigarh Tricity? Could you highlight some of the notable achievements or projects of the Group in the Tier 2 markets?

What distinguishes the Motia Group is our consistent commitment to providing value to our clients. We’ve noticed a demand for well-planned, contemporary living spaces that respond to the needs of the urban population in Tier 2 cities like Chandigarh Tricity. For the same some of the residential projects by Motia, namely Motia Gill Estate, Motia Royal Citi, Motia HUYS, Motia Heights, Motia Citi are succusfully delivered. Because of their intelligent designs, facilities, and attention to detail, our projects stand out. Also, our ongoing residential projects: Motia Estate, Motia Aerogreens & Motia Harmony City are next in line.

Tier 2 cities have been gaining significant attention in the real estate sector. How has the Motia Group identified opportunities in these cities, particularly in the Chandigarh Tricity area?

Early on, the Motia Group saw the potential of Tier 2 cities, notably in the Chandigarh Tricity area. These cities are rapidly growing as a result of factors such as greater infrastructure, connectivity, and more economic prospects. Through our real estate developments, we recognised an opportunity to serve the changing lifestyle demands of these cities’ citizens and contribute to their growth.

Plotted developments have gained popularity in various regions. How does your company approach plotted development projects differently from other types of real estate projects?

Plotted projects are a unique product that coincides with our aim to provide different home alternatives. Unlike standard residential projects, plotted developments allow individuals to create their ideal houses on custom-made plots. Our method includes rigorous design of the layout, infrastructure, and facilities to offer a high quality of life for inhabitants inside these planned communities. Our residential plotting projects include Motia Estate, Motia Aerogreens & Motia Harmony City.

What are the benefits that potential buyers can expect from investing in a plotted development project by the Motia Group?

Investing in a Motia Group-planned development project has various advantages. Buyers have the opportunity to create and customise their homes according to their tastes, assuring a one-of-a-kind living experience. In addition, our planned developments are strategically positioned near important services, schools, healthcare facilities, and recreational places. This combination of personalization and convenience makes it an appealing investment option.

In what ways does the Motia Group contribute to the overall urbanization and infrastructure development in the Chandigarh Tricity area through its real estate initiatives?

The Motia Group is firmly devoted to helping the Chandigarh Tricity region flourish holistically. Our real estate efforts not only give contemporary dwelling alternatives, but they also help improve urbanisation and infrastructure. We work with local governments to ensure that our projects are in line with the city’s master plan, favourably benefiting the region’s growth and quality of life.