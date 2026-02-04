When it comes to long-term wealth creation, mutual fund investors often face one key question: SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) or lump sum — what works better? To answer this, let’s compare a modest Rs 1,000 monthly SIP with a Rs 1 lakh lump sum investment over a long 20-year period, assuming a reasonable 15% annualised return for both.

Why assume 15% CAGR for 20 years?

The assumption of 15% CAGR over 20 years is not aggressive, especially for long-term equity investors. An analysis of around 300 active equity mutual funds from 15 of India’s largest fund houses shows that over a dozen funds have delivered more than 15% CAGR (up to 18%) in lump sum investments over 20 years and more than two dozen funds have generated over 15% CAGR via SIP routes in the same period

These top-performing funds belong mainly to midcap, flexicap, multicap, value, and sectoral/thematic categories. So this clearly indicates that with proper research and fund selection, 15% long-term returns are achievable, making it a fair benchmark for this comparison.

How SIP and lump sum investing work

SIP allows investors to invest a fixed amount at regular intervals—usually monthly. It is popular among salaried and first-time investors as it helps build discipline, averages market volatility, and does not require a large upfront amount.

Lump sum investing, on the other hand, involves investing a large amount at one go. It works best when investors have surplus funds and a long investment horizon, allowing compounding to do the heavy lifting over time.

Rs 1,000 monthly SIP for 20 years at 15% CAGR

Monthly investment: Rs 1,000

Total period: 20 years (240 months)

Total invested amount: Rs 2,40,000

Estimated returns at 15% CAGR: Rs 10,87,073

Total value after 20 years: Rs 13,27,073

This shows how even a small monthly amount, invested consistently, can grow into a sizeable corpus over time thanks to compounding.

Rs 1 lakh lump sum investment for 20 years at 15% CAGR

One-time investment: Rs 1,00,000

Investment period: 20 years

Estimated returns at 15% CAGR: Rs 15,36,654

Total value after 20 years: Rs 16,36,654

Here, Rs 1 lakh grows over 16 times in 20 years, highlighting the power of long-term compounding when a lump sum is invested early.

SIP vs lump sum: Which has the edge?

From a pure return perspective, there isn’t a huge difference in CAGR — top equity funds have delivered around 18% CAGR in both SIP and lump sum modes. However, SIP investing does have a practical edge:

Lower entry barrier: Rs 1,000 per month is far more manageable than arranging Rs 1 lakh upfront

Market volatility advantage: SIPs average out market ups and downs over long periods, even during bear phases

Better suitability for small investors: Many retail investors find SIPs easier to sustain

More funds with 15%+ SIP returns: Historically, a higher number of funds have crossed the 15% mark through SIP investing compared to lump sum

That said, investors with surplus funds and a long horizon may still benefit from lump sum investing—especially during market corrections.

Summing up…

Both SIP and lump sum investing can create substantial wealth over 20 years. A Rs 1,000 SIP can grow into over Rs 13 lakh, while a Rs 1 lakh lump sum can cross Rs 16 lakh at 15% CAGR. The right choice ultimately depends on cash flow, risk comfort, and investment discipline. For most small and first-time investors, SIP remains the more practical and stress-free route.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.