Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Post Office Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Hiked. Check details

Small Savings Scheme (SCSS, Post Office Time Deposit) Interest Rate Hike 2022: The Government of India today (September 29, 2020) hiked interest rates on some small savings schemes by up to 30 bps.

As per the new rates, a three-year time deposit with post offices would now earn 5.8 per cent from the existing 5.5 per cent, an increase of 30 basis points for the third quarter of the current financial year, news agency PTI reported.

Senior Citizen Savings scheme will now earn 20 basis points more to 7.6 per cent from the existing rate of 7.4 per cent during the October-December period, a notification from the finance ministry said.

The Reserve Bank since May has raised the benchmark lending rate by 140 basis points, prompting banks to raise interest rates on deposits as well.