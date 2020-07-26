Good News for Pensioners! SBI launches Pension Seva website: Know its benefits and how to register

Pensioners drawing their pension from SBI can login to SBI Pension Seva website and instantly check their pension-related details.

The country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a dedicated Website – named SBI Pension Seva – for the pensioners (other than staff pensioners), who have their pension account in the bank. The dedicated website is simple to use and would benefit the general public pensioners immensely.

Pensioners drawing their pension from SBI can login to SBI Pension Seva website and instantly check their pension-related details – like the pension payment details from the first pension onwards and other details as well.

Benefits

The services available on this website include:

Download of Arrears Calculation Sheets

Download of Pension Slip/Form 16

Pension Profile Details

Investment-related Details

Life Certificate Status

Transactions Details

How to register

Pensioners having pension accounts in SBI may register themselves on the SBI Pension Seva website through pensionseva.sbi/WebPages/Login/PensionerRegistration.aspx

The details to be entered for new user registration:

User-ID (to be created by the pensioner with min 5 characters)

Pension account number

Date of Birth

Branch code of pension paying branch

Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

How to Register on SBI Pension Seva Website.

Once the details are matched and approved, the pensioners have to enter the following details.

Enter a new password and then confirm the password (Passwords should have a minimum length of 8 characters and should have a combination of uppercase and lowercase alphabets, numerals and special characters).

Choose two profile questions and answers and save for future reference, which may be used for resetting the password, in case you forget it.

On successful registration, a mail would be sent to the registered email ID of the pensioner, where a link will be available for account activation.

After activation, a pensioner may login by using his/her registered ID/Password. However, the pensioners should remember the User ID and password, as an user account will be locked out automatically after three consecutive unsuccessful logon attempts.

In case a pensioner availing the SBI Pension Seva facility forgets his/her password, it be changed by using the profile questions and answers chosen at the time of registration.

However, if a user forgets his/her password as well as the security questions, he/she needs to reset the password. For this, the “Reset Password” can be used for generating a new password. A temporary password will be sent to the registered mail ID of the user, which may be used for log in and a new password has to be set to change the temporary one.