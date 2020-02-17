SBI Online: From opening Fixed Deposit to starting Demat account – Here’s all you can do

Here are the key things that you can do online through the SBI portal:

With the increase in online facility and internet banking, almost any banking transaction can be done online now. There is no need to visit the bank branch, stand in a queue and finish a lot of paperwork to get things done. Similar is the case with the online portal of the State Bank of India (SBI).

The SBI portal offers various options to its customers. Not only can you open a bank account, but you can also start a fixed deposit, term deposit or Demat account, you can even change your phone number without visiting the branch.

Here are the key things that you can do online through the SBI portal:

Fixed Deposit Account

Customers with an Internet banking ID and at least one transaction account linked to the username can easily open an FD online in the bank. Hence, using the net banking facility you can to open an e-fixed deposit account.

To do so, login to your SBI net banking by providing personal details. Go to the ‘term deposits’ option under ‘deposit schemes’ and select ‘E-fixed deposit’ from the dropdown menu.

Choose the type of fixed deposit you want to open with SBI. If you have multiple bank accounts, select the account from which you want the money to be debited.

Then choose the principal value for your fixed deposit in the ‘Amount’ column and if you are above 60, tick on the ‘senior citizens’ option.

Next select the type of deposit from cumulative/STDR deposit or a non-cumulative/TDR deposit, along with maturity date and internet payout frequency. After choosing the maturity options click on ‘submit’ to open an FD.

Tax payments

You can pay direct taxes (OLTAS), Indirect Taxes (Customs), Indirect Taxes (CBEC) through the online portal of SBI. To do so, you just need to have a bank account enabled for net banking facility. Direct tax includes payment of Income Tax, Corporation Tax, TDS, Security Transactions Tax, Interest Tax, Wealth Tax, Expenditure Tax, Hotel Receipts Tax, Estate Duty, Gift Tax, Fringe Benefits Tax, and Cash Transaction Tax.

To pay Direct Tax online, log in to your net banking account and click the direct taxes (OLTAS) link. The Tax Information Network webpage of the Income Tax Department will be displayed to you.

Click on the applicable challan number and enter your personal details. Details such as your name, address, PAN, needs to be filled, after which you will be redirected to the OnlineSBI login page.

After logging in with your credentials, proceed to select the account from which you want to pay tax.

Once you enter the tax amount and submit, you will get a confirmation page which will indicate the status of the transaction.

Once you are done, the challan will be available in the ‘query by account’ or ‘query by cheque’ link, under the ‘reports’ tab.

Education Loan

Sitting at home you can apply for an SBI education loan online. All details about the loans, including charges and fees, are all mentioned online. Hence, there is no reason for you to visit the branch.

To apply for an education loan online, go to the education loan platform of SBI and select the type of loan you want to apply for.

Then, to proceed to click on ‘apply now online’ option, and fill-up the form with your details and other required information and submit it.

Next, select the type of loan you want and complete the necessities required for fast processing.

Demat Account

You can open a Demat account as well as an Online Trading account online in the books of SBI Cap Securities Ltd. Through SBI’s site, you have to submit the account opening request to SBI Cap Securities Ltd.

The online application is available online, and you can visit the home page of the website and apply forms online. By visiting the portal ‘sbismart.com.’ you can also request SBI Cap Securities Ltd directly to open the account.

Change phone number

Mistakes with mobile numbers are made by banks all the time. To change your mobile number, you can do so in three ways without visiting the branch. You can do it either through internet banking with OTP on the mobile number, or through SBI ATM – IRATA: Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM, and through phone banking, with approval through the contact center.