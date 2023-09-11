scorecardresearch
SBI, Canara Bank, ICICI, BoB, Axis, HDFC Bank to Post Office: 5-year Fixed Deposit rates compared

Check Fixed Deposit interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Post Office

Written by PF Desk
Check 5-year FD rates in SBI, Post Office, Canara Bank, ICICI, Axis, HDFC Bank. Representational image/Pixabay

Thanks to increased interest rates, bank Fixed Deposit schemes have become attractive in 2023. Here’s a look at the Fixed Deposit interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Post Office. The below-mentioned rates are applicable on retail deposits below Rs 2 crore.

SBI 5-year Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

SBI is offering 6.5% interest rate on deposits of 5 years to the General Public and 7.5% to senior citizens with effect from February 15, 2023.

Canara Bank 5-year Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

Canara Bank is offering 6.7% interest rate on deposits of 5 years to the General Public and 7.2% to senior citizens with effect from August 8, 2023.

ICICI Bank 5-year Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

ICICI Bank is offering 7% interest rate on deposits of 5 years to the General Public and 7.5% to senior citizens with effect from February 24, 2023.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) 5-year Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

Bank of Baroda is offering 6.5% interest rate on deposits of up to 5 years to the General Public and 7.15% to senior citizens with effect from May 12, 2023.

Axis Bank 5-year Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

Axis Bank is offering 7% interest rate on deposits of 5 years to the General Public and 7.75% to senior citizens with effect from August 8, 2023.

HDFC Bank 5-year Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

HDFC Bank is offering 7% interest rate on deposits of 5 years to the General Public and 7.5% to senior citizens with effect from February 15, 2023.

Post Office 5-year Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

Post Office is offering 7.5% interest rate on deposits of 5 years to the General Public as well as senior citizens with effect from July 1, 2023 to September 9, 2023.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 12:56 IST

Nifty 50

