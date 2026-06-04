When filing tax returns, most people focus entirely on reporting their actual profits. However, the automated systems used by the Income Tax Department process transaction data in ways that can catch everyday investors completely off guard. A Bengaluru-based investor recently experienced this firsthand after a period of active crypto trading. Despite making an honest declaration of his actual earnings, he received a formal Show Cause Notice flagging transactions worth over Rs 47.40 lakh.

Decoding the mismatch

Receiving a high-value tax notice can be alarming, especially when you know you have reported all your earnings honestly. Worried about the massive tax demand implications if the department incorrectly taxed his entire volume, the taxpayer reached out to ClearTax for expert assistance.

ClearTax Tax Expert CA Harsh Raj Gupta, took over the case and conducted a complete analysis of the return. Because there was no intentional omission of income, identifying the issue required a deep dive into how Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) are tracked and reported on crypto exchanges.

The tax expert decoded the issue and traced the root cause to a structural data mismatch between the exchange’s automatic reporting and the taxpayer’s Income Tax Return (ITR). During the financial year, the taxpayer had actively traded on Delta Exchange, which led to an aggregate buy and sell turnover of Rs 47,40,350. However, after netting his trades, his actual profit was a mere Rs 4,150.

While he correctly declared this net profit in his return, he did not include a granular, transaction-by-transaction reconciliation to explain how a Rs 47 lakh turnover boiled down to just Rs 4,150. Seeing the huge data gap between the reported profit and the total exchange volume, the tax department’s automated system flagged the return as a discrepancy.

Resolving the discrepancy

To resolve the defect, the Tax Expert implemented a structured cleanup and resolution process directly with the tax department:

Granular data reconciliation: The expert meticulously mapped out every single buy and sell transaction from the Delta Exchange statements to mathematically show how the gross volume related to the real profit.

Filing a formal response: They drafted a comprehensive technical response to the Show Cause Notice, backed by detailed gain calculations and explanatory notes proving that turnover does not equal taxable income.

Departmental escalation: To ensure the explanation was officially recorded, the ClearTax team filed a formal grievance through the e-filing portal and escalated the entire case directly to the jurisdictional Assessing Officer (AO).

This thorough documentation cleared the system mismatch, allowing the taxpayer to successfully resolve the notice without facing any unfair tax liability.

Why crypto trading volume can cause delays

Although the taxpayer had filed his actual gains honestly, the sheer volume of his crypto activity created a systemic red flag. But why does massive turnover confuse the tax department?

Under Section 115BBH of the Income Tax Act, crypto and other VDAs are taxed at a flat rate of 30% on real gains. Additionally, under Section 194S, compliance frameworks require crypto exchanges to deduct 1% TDS on transactions and report this data directly to the government.

The issue arises because the income tax portal’s automated matching tools compare the total transaction value reported by the exchange against the final income reported by the taxpayer.

When a high-frequency trader creates a large turnover but small net gains, the automated system only catches the total ₹47 lakh figure reported by the exchange. Because the return lacks a detailed breakdown to explain this gap, the system flags the difference as unexplained income and automatically issues a Show Cause Notice.

Why smart filing helps

While resolving an automated notice is entirely manageable with the right documentation, navigating the crypto tax framework can be highly stressful without professional guidance.

“Cases like this show that crypto trading volume can lead to tax notices if you do not maintain a clear paper trail,” the ClearTax team explained. “This is where expert support helps. Crypto taxation rules in India are very strict because you cannot offset losses between different crypto assets, and platform fees cannot be deducted. Having a proper breakdown of your trades ensures that if the system flags your volume, you can quickly prove your actual profit.”

Lessons for taxpayers

This experience highlights that for crypto and digital asset investors, clear record-keeping is just as important as accurate tax computation. Here is what VDA traders should keep in mind:

Turnover is not income: Always remember that the income tax department receives data on your gross transaction values through TDS and exchange compliance. You must be prepared to justify the difference between your total transaction volume and your actual profits.

Download statements regularly: Ensure you maintain complete, uninterrupted trade logs, buy/sell invoices, and P&L certificates from platforms like Delta Exchange. If a platform alters its reporting or updates its interface, missing records can leave you defenseless against a notice.

Do not ignore show cause notices: A show cause notice allows you to explain your side before an official tax demand is made. Responding quickly with a clear breakdown of your trades stops a system mismatch from turning into an incorrect tax bill.

(The author is founder and CEO of ClearTax)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy, editorial position or views of Financial Express. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice.