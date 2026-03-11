The Central government has announced the release date for the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, under which eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment on March 13, 2026, during his visit to Guwahati, Assam, according to an update on the official PM-Kisan portal.

The government is expected to transfer Rs 2,000 each to over 9 crore farmer beneficiaries across the country under the scheme.

However, the latest data also shows that over 1.12 crore names have been removed from the beneficiary list in recent years after verification and identification of suspected ineligible cases.

Over 1.13 crore beneficiaries removed after verification

Government data indicates that the number of beneficiaries under the scheme has declined significantly over the past few instalments.

11th instalment (April–July 2022): 10,48,45,164 farmers received Rs 2,000

21st instalment (Aug–Nov 2025): 9,35,79,869 farmers received Rs 2,000

This means that around 1.12 crore names have been excluded from the PM-Kisan beneficiary database.

According to the note displayed on the PM-Kisan portal, authorities have identified “suspected cases that may fall under exclusion criteria” mentioned in the scheme guidelines.

In addition, failure to complete mandatory e-KYC verification is another major reason why many beneficiaries may not receive the instalment.

The government has made e-KYC mandatory for all registered farmers.

“OTP-based e-KYC is available on the PM-Kisan portal. Farmers can also visit the nearest CSC centres for biometric e-KYC,” the portal states.

It remains to be seen how many farmers will receive the 22nd instalment, as further verification may lead to additional removals from the list.

What is the PM-Kisan scheme?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a Central government scheme launched in 2019 to provide income support to eligible farmer families across India.

Key features of the scheme

-Eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year

-The amount is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000

-Payments are transferred directly into bank accounts through DBT

-The scheme covers small and marginal farmer families

-Beneficiaries must complete e-KYC verification

The scheme aims to help farmers manage agricultural expenses and improve financial stability.

How to check your name in the PM-Kisan beneficiary list

Farmers can easily check whether their name is included in the beneficiary list online.

Step-by-step process

-Visit the PM-Kisan official portal

-Click on ‘Beneficiary List’

-Select your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village

-Click on ‘Get Report’

-The list of beneficiaries in your village will appear

-If your name appears in the list, you are eligible to receive the instalment.

How to check PM-Kisan payment status

Farmers can also track whether the instalment has been credited.

Steps to check payment status

-Go to the PM-Kisan portal

-Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’

-Enter Aadhaar number, bank account number or mobile number

-Click on ‘Get Data’

-The portal will show instalment details and payment status.

How to complete PM-Kisan e-KYC

Completing e-KYC is mandatory to continue receiving benefits.

OTP-based e-KYC process

-Visit the PM-Kisan website

-Click on ‘e-KYC’

-Enter your Aadhaar number

-Submit the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

-Farmers who face issues with OTP verification can visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric e-KYC.

How to register for PM-Kisan scheme

New farmers who are eligible can apply online.

Registration process:

-Visit the PM-Kisan portal

-Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’

-Enter Aadhaar number and required details

-Submit land records and bank details

-Complete e-KYC verification

-After verification by the state government, eligible farmers are added to the beneficiary database.

What farmers should keep in mind

-Complete e-KYC immediately to avoid payment delays

-Ensure bank account and Aadhaar details are correct

-Check the beneficiary list regularly for updates

-Report errors through the PM-Kisan portal or local agriculture office

With the 22nd instalment scheduled for March 13, millions of farmers are set to receive the next Rs 2,000 payment, while authorities continue to clean up the beneficiary database to remove ineligible names.