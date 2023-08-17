Noida Expressway: A haven of infrastructure development and growing amenities

Noida, a bustling city in the National Capital Region of Uttar Pradesh, has witnessed exponential growth over the past few decades. The region is home to key developments, including the Noida Expressway, a modern arterial road that connects Noida to Greater Noida, providing seamless connectivity and serving as a catalyst for growth in the region. A notable factor that has enhanced the region’s demand is its emergence as a vibrant hub of infrastructural development, offering an array of amenities ranging from educational institutions to healthcare facilities.

Noida Expressway has revolutionized transportation in the region through its well-planned layout and six-lane configuration, significantly reducing travel time between Noida and Greater Noida. The expressway has also paved the way for enhanced connectivity to other parts of Delhi-NCR, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The upcoming metro expansion projects will further improve accessibility, making it a highly sought-after residential and commercial destination.

Several hotspots en route enjoy massive visibility, with their strategic location along the Noida Expressway attracting prominent real estate developers, resulting in the creation of modern residential complexes and commercial spaces. The area offers a range of housing options, from luxurious apartments to affordable housing schemes catering to diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

The growth of any region is inherently linked to the quality of education and healthcare. The entire section and its surrounding areas have experienced the establishment of numerous educational institutions, ranging from reputed schools to esteemed higher education centres. Parents and students residing in the region have access to top-notch educational facilities, ensuring a bright future for the younger generation.

Similarly, the healthcare infrastructure in and around the sector has also witnessed substantial improvement. Multi-speciality hospitals, clinics, and medical centres have emerged, providing residents with access to quality healthcare services. The presence of such amenities has not only improved the quality of life but has also contributed to making Noida Expressway a safe and desirable place to reside.

A few significant establishments on the stretch that cater to the diverse needs of residents include Felix Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Apollo Hospital, DLF Mall of India, Logix City Centre, Amity International School, Mayoor School, Amity University, etc.

Apart from infrastructural development, the stretch offers various location benefits, such as proximity to major employment hubs like Noida’s IT parks and industrial areas of Greater Noida, making it an ideal residential choice for professionals working in these sectors. The area’s green surroundings, well-maintained parks, and recreational spaces also add to its appeal, providing residents with an excellent work-life balance.

Additionally, the well-planned layout and the government’s focus on sustainable development have attracted investors and businesses. The region’s business-friendly environment has led to the establishment of commercial complexes and retail spaces, further contributing to its economic growth. Noida Expressway and the regions around it exemplify the epitome of progressive urban development. The combination of infrastructural advancements, connectivity, availability of amenities like schools and hospitals, and location benefits have made this area a vibrant and coveted destination for both residents and investors. As Noida continues to thrive, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway remains at the forefront of its success story, promising a bright and prosperous future for all who call it home.

(By Dr Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108. Views are personal)