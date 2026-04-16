Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting an announcement on the dearness allowance/dearness relief revision from the Centre, for the January-June 2026 period. Dearness allowance (DA) is announced twice a year and the first revision of the year usually takes place in March around the Holi festival, at least what the last 10 year trends suggest (DA was frozen for 18 months during the Covid period).

With no DA announcement even after mid-April, a section of government employees is protesting today, seeking immediate release of the allowance and clearance of three months’ arrears.

Protest plan and official communication

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet Secretary of India, the Confederation of Central Govt. Employees & Workers (CCGEW) has informed that its affiliated unions will organise demonstrations across workplaces today.

“This is to give notice that the employees who are members of the affiliated organisations of the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers will hold a lunch hour’s demonstration at all workplaces on April 16, 2026, and send a resolution,” reads the letter.

“The single demand pursuant of which the employees will embark upon the above action programme is ‘immediate declaration of the due installment of DA/DR, w.e.f., January 1, 2026, for employees and pensioners,” the letter says.

Why the delay matters

DA is revised twice a year—typically in March and September—based on inflation data measured through the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). This time, however, the March revision has not been announced yet, which employees say is unusual.

Currently DA/DR stands at 58% of the employee’s Basic Salary and it is expected to be increased to 60%, a jump of 2%, in the next revision. More importantly, this will be the first revision in DA/DR of central government employees and pensioners after the 7th Pay Commission term ended on December 31, 2025.

Several employee unions and representative bodies have been urging the government to merge the current DA level with the basic as part of interim relief for the employees considering high inflation.

Impact on employees and pensioners

The delay affects over 1.2 crore beneficiaries, including nearly 50 lakh Central government employees and about 65–70 lakh pensioners. For many households, DA is a key component of monthly income, helping manage inflation.

Even if arrears are paid later, the delay means reduced cash flow in the short term.

The protest today reflects growing frustration among employees over the delay. While DA hikes are generally approved with arrears, the lack of announcement so far has raised concerns.

Employees are now waiting for a clear update from the government—both on the pending DA hike and the timeline for the 8th Pay Commission.

Disclaimer: This story is based on employee union communications and publicly available data. DA hike percentages and salary estimates are indicative. Final decisions will be taken by the Central government and may change.

Meanwhile, a key central government employee body (NC-JCM) has submitted its recommendations for the 8th Pay Commission, proposing a major salary revision.

The biggest demand is to fix the minimum basic salary at Rs 69,000, up from the current Rs 18,000. This is based on a proposed fitment factor of 3.83, which is significantly higher than the 7th Pay Commission’s 2.57.

Along with this, the employee body has also suggested increasing HRA to at least 30%, 6% annual salary increment, changes in pay structure and allowances and better pension benefits, including push for Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The recommendations are aimed at addressing rising inflation and higher cost of living, and improving financial security for both employees and pensioners.

However, the key point is that these are only proposals for now. The government has not yet announced the 8th Pay Commission, and final decisions will be taken only after it is formed.

Disclaimer:

This story is based on employee union communications, media reports, and historical trends in DA revisions. The expected DA hike, arrears, and 8th Pay Commission proposals are indicative in nature. Final decisions on DA/DR revision and pay commission recommendations will be taken by the Central government and may vary.