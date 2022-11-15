Small Cap vs Large vs Mid vs Flexi Cap Funds: Which is better at beating the benchmark?

Small cap funds have generated benchmark-beating returns more often than Large, Mid and Flexi cap funds. Over the last three years, around 75% of all small-cap funds have beaten their respective benchmark.

According to research on small cap investing by InCred Wealth, 83% of all small cap funds have outperformed their respective benchmarks in the last one year while only 21% of large cap funds have been able to do so. The number of mid cap and flexi cap funds outperforming the benchmark in one year was 54% and 34% respectively.

In the three-year period, only 22% of large-cap funds outperformed the benchmark, while for mid and flexi segments, this number was 39% and 28% respectively.

The average three-year return of small cap funds has also been higher at 30.31%. The average returns of large cap, flexi cap and mid cap funds in three years were 13.95%, 16.30 and 23.76% respectively.

As per the data quoted in the report, the top-performing small cap fund had an alpha of 15% in the last 1 year.

Equity market expectations – what should investors do?

The report said that the equity market would remain volatile. Nifty’s winning streak since mid-June 2022, which paused in September 2022, seems to have resumed in October 2022.

“In our view, investors need to look beyond the Index as Nifty offers limited near-term upside from here as the outcome will be a function of pushes and pulls of global and local macro, and improved margin of safety (P/E de-rating or stronger growth),” the report said.

“We suggest gradual utilization of cash in equity portfolios (over 6 months or so) by deploying in broader markets through actively managed mid and small-cap-oriented strategies,” it added.

In these volatile times, investors should preserve their emotional energy and stick to an investment discipline/asset allocation.

Small cap funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 1581.91 crore in October, which was higher than mid cap and large cap funds.

