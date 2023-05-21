Best-performing Small Cap Funds in 10 years: Many Small Cap funds have given very high returns over the years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on May 21, 2023, shows that as many as 10 small-cap schemes have given a return of over 16% in 10 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 in any of these schemes could have grown to at least around Rs 15 lakh in 10 years. However, investors should note that past performance of a fund is no guarantee that it will continue to perform in the same way in future.

Following is the list of 10 top-performing Small Cap Funds in 10 years, as per AMFI website data till May 19, 2023.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 27.30% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.10% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 16.26% in 10 years.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 25.85% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.44% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.57% in 10 years.

DSP Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Small Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 23.04% while the regular plan has given a return of 22.16% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.57% in 10 years.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given an annualised return of 21.19% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.95% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 16.26% in 10 years.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 21.20% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.63% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 16.26% in 10 years.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 19.78% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.50% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.57% in 10 years.

Sundaram Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Small Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 19.41% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.44% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 16.26% in 10 years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 17.12% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.93% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 14.57% in 10 years.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given an annualised return of 17.50% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.45% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 16.26% in 10 years.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 16.24% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.54% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 16.26% in 10 years.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 19, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)