The Wealth Company has announced the launch of two new schemes under WSIF, its specialized investment fund offering. The schemes include WSIF Equity Long-Short Fund and WSIF Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund.

Both investment strategies combine long-term equity investing with tactical short exposure, with an aim to help investors to participate in market upside while actively managing downside risks.

Long term capital appreciation

The WSIF Equity Long-Short Fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equities complemented by selective short positions. The investment strategy will maintain a predominant allocation to equities (80–100%) with flexibility to take up to 25% unhedged short exposure via derivatives, along with tactical allocation to debt and money market instruments for liquidity.

The WSIF Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund focuses on opportunities beyond the top 100 companies by market capitalization. With a minimum of 65% allocation to mid and small cap stocks, complemented by limited long-short flexibility, the strategy seeks to capitalize on inefficiencies in broader markets while maintaining risk controls.

Investment strategies

While talking about the launch of investment strategies, Madhu Lunawat, Founder, MD & CEO, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, said,“The launch of our SIFs reflects our commitment to bringing more evolved and institutional-grade investment strategies to investors. Given that this is a new category, it also creates a unique opportunity for distributors to engage with clients on differentiated strategies without legacy biases, enabling more meaningful portfolio construction.”

NFO for both schemes will open on April 15 and close on April 29.

