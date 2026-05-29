Getting started with mutual fund investing often happens organically. After landing a job, you start one SIP. A friend’s tip leads to a second fund. A social media post about stellar returns adds a third. Before long, you’re holding 6–8 mutual funds, without quite knowing why.

Many young investors assume more funds means better diversification. The reality is different. When multiple funds invest in the same stocks, adding more funds doesn’t improve true diversification. Rather, it just creates duplication.

Fear of missing out drives much of this behavior – a mid-cap fund performs well, so you jump in. A small-cap fund or thematic fund grabs headlines a few months later, so that gets added too. The result is a cluttered portfolio built around chasing returns rather than a clear strategy.

Experts say that successful investing isn’t about holding the most funds, it’s about selecting funds that serve distinct roles.

Priti Rathi Gupta, Promoter of Anand Rathi Group and Founder of LXME, puts it this way: “Over-diversification is a real problem we see with young investors who keep adding funds thinking more is safer. What actually happens is they end up with a bloated portfolio that mirrors the index anyway, pays more in expense ratios, and becomes harder to track.”

Can just 4 mutual funds really be enough?

For an investor with a 15–20 year horizon, the answer is often yes, provided each fund serves a different purpose.

Aditya Mulki, CEO of Navi AMC, says: “For a 22 to 30 year old investor, simplicity is a feature instead of a limitation. A well-chosen 4-fund mix — say, a large cap index fund, a flexicap, an aggressive hybrid, and a short-duration debt fund — can genuinely get you 90% of the diversification benefit with none of the complexity of managing 10 funds.”

A strong portfolio isn’t defined by how many funds it contains, but by their combination. One fund covering large-cap stocks, a second spanning multiple market capitalisation segments, a third targeting mid- or small-cap growth, and a fourth offering debt or hybrid exposure — together, these four can deliver genuine diversification.

According to Priti Rathi Gupta, a young investor can build a balanced portfolio with four funds — a flexi-cap fund, a large-cap index fund, a mid-cap fund and a debt fund. Such a mix, she says, can offer growth, stability and liquidity while keeping the portfolio simple and easy to manage.

That said, four funds aren’t the magic number for everyone. Risk appetite, financial goals, and investment horizon all vary. But in most cases, investors hold far more funds than they actually need, and the same objectives can be achieved with fewer, better-chosen ones.

What to consider when selecting the right funds

Before picking funds, define your goals. Saving for retirement over 20 years calls for a different portfolio structure than saving for a home purchase in 7 years. Risk tolerance also matters — not every young investor can stay calm during a 20–30% market correction, and a portfolio should reflect that honestly.

Avoid selecting funds based solely on past returns. A fund’s recent performance offers no guarantee of future results. Evaluate the fund manager’s track record, the investment philosophy, portfolio quality, and how the fund has performed across different market cycles. Most importantly, ensure each fund in your portfolio plays a distinct role. Owning four funds that invest in the same companies delivers the same limited diversification as owning eight.

Mulki adds a useful checklist: “What matters more than the number is whether you’re covered across market-cap segments. Do you have a hybrid element for volatility cushioning? Do you have some debt for rebalancing? If yes, you’re in better shape than someone holding 15 randomly picked funds.”

Benefits of a leaner portfolio

Fewer funds mean greater clarity. With a four-fund portfolio, it’s easy to track performance, identify underperformers, and understand what each fund is doing.

Duplication is reduced, rebalancing becomes straightforward, and investors are less tempted to switch funds based on short-term noise. Simplicity also reinforces discipline — staying focused on long-term goals is easier when the portfolio isn’t overwhelming.

When 4 funds may not be enough

Some situations genuinely call for more. Investors with multiple distinct financial goals may need to incorporate debt funds or other asset classes. As income grows, exposure to international markets or gold may become relevant. As investors near retirement, capital preservation becomes a priority, reshaping the portfolio.

Mulki draws a sensible line here: “Where I’d add a fifth fund is when someone has specific goals — say a child’s education 12 years away. Then a dedicated goal-based fund or a more targeted allocation makes sense. But as a base portfolio? Four, structured correctly, is more than enough.”

Additional funds are fine — but only when they serve a clear purpose.

The bottom line

Investment success ultimately comes down not to the number of funds you hold, but to staying invested for the right duration. As Priti Rathi Gupta puts it: “The category matters less than the commitment to start — and start now. The greatest advantage you have right now isn’t your salary or your knowledge — it’s your age. A Rs 5,000 SIP started at 25 looks very different at 50 than one started at 35. That decade makes all the difference.”

Mulki echoes this urgency: “The biggest mistake young investors make is waiting to ‘figure out the perfect portfolio’ before starting. A clean 4-fund SIP started today beats a perfect 10-fund portfolio you’re still researching three years from now.”

Whether your portfolio contains four funds or six, what matters is whether it aligns with your goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon — and whether you have the discipline to stay the course.

Disclaimer: The mutual funds and portfolio structures discussed in this article are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should evaluate their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon, or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.